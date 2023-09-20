WBPSC Recruitment 2023: Application Process to Begin on September 21 for 300 General Duty Medical Officer Posts

WBPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2023: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will begin the application process for the recruitment of General Duty Medical Officer in West Bengal. Candidates can submit their application apply online from 21 September to 12 October 2023 at wbpsc.gov.in.

WBPSC Recruitment 2023: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will commence the application process for 300 posts of General Duty Medical Officer in West Bengal from 21 September 2023. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at wbpsc.gov.in. The last date to apply online is 12 October. However, candidates can pay their application fees till 13 October 2023.

About WBPSC Recruitment 2023

WBPSC has issued a detailed notification for the recruitment of General Duty Medical Officers on the official website. Take a look at the table below to know the key information about WBPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2023.

WBPSC MO Recruitment 2023 Highlights Conducting Body West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) Exam Name WBPSC General Duty MO Exam Post Name General Duty Medical Officer Vacancies 300 Selection Process Interview Official Website wbpsc.gov.in

WBPSC Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

The commission aims to fill 300 vacancies through this recruitment drive. Out of these, 102 vacancies are reserved for General category, 43 for OBC-A, 29 for OBC-B, 67 for SC, 19 vacancies are for ST, 14 for PWD and 26 vacancies are reserved for EWS category candidates.

WBPSC Medical Officer Age Limit 2023

The maximum age limit for Medical Graduates is capped at 36 years, however, candidates with PG degree can apply till the age of 40 years. Age relaxation will be given to the well-qualified and experienced candidates. Those who do not fall within the prescribed age bracket will be disqualified from the recruitment process.

WBPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2023 Qualifications

Candidates with medical qualifications included in the First and Second schedules or Part-II of the Third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956) and registration as medical practitioners in West Bengal are eligible to apply for WBPSC Medical Officer Recruitment.

WBPSC Recruitment 2023 Apply Online

The application process will begin on 21 September. Applicants must be completely aware of all the steps that are to be followed to submit WBPSC application form 2023. While filling out the WBPSC Medical Officer online form, candidates must enter accurate information and affix the documents at the designated places. Failing this would lead to the cancellation of the candidature.

Steps to Apply Online for WBPSC Medical Officer Recruitment

Step 1: Visit the official website at wbsc.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the ‘WPSC Medical Officer 2023 Apply Online’ link

Step 3: Fill out the application form

Step 4: Upload the requisite documents

Step 5: Pay the application fee as per your category before proceeding to submit it

Step 6: Download it for future reference

