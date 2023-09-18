SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 439 Manager & Other Posts at sbi.co.in

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: The State Bank of India has released the recruitment notification for the Specialist Cadre Officer post. Interested candidates can apply for 439 vacant positions from 16 September to 06 October 2023. The SBI SCO exam will be held in December 2023/January 2024. Get all the details on SBI SCO Recruitment 2023 below.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced 442 vacancies for the Specialist Cadre Officer Post. The application process is underway and will conclude on 06 October 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 439 Managerial and Specialist posts. Read the entire article to know everything about SBI SCO Recruitment 2023 like eligibility, vacancy, important dates, selection process and other details.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023

SBI SCO Notification 2023 has been released by the State Bank of India to recruit 439 Managerial and Specialist posts in various branches of SBI. The official SBI SCO Notification 2023 PDF has been released at sbi.co.in with complete details about the exam. You can go through the SBI SCO 2023 notification PDF by clicking on the link provided below.

SBI SCO Notification PDF 2023

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

SBI has announced the online registration dates along with the release of the official notification. Going by the SBI SCO Recruitment 2023 Notification, the online written test is expected to be held in December 2023/ January 2024. Check out all the important dates for SBI SCO in the table below.

SBI SCO 2023 Exam Dates Events Important Dates SBI SCO Notification 2023 16 September 2023 Online registration process starts on 16 September 2023 Last date to apply online for SBI SCO 2023 06 October 2023 Admit Card release date To be notified SBI SCO Exam Date 2023 December 2023/ January 2024 Result declaration To be notified

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

In order to successfully submit your application form and get recruited as a Specialist Cadre Officer, it is mandatory to meet all the parameters of SBI SCO Eligibility. The eligibility criteria required for SBI SCO have been discussed below.

SBI SCO Educational Qualifications

The educational qualifications vary according to the post for SSC SCO Recruitment 2023. You can check the educational qualifications required for the exam through the detailed notification available here.

SBI SCO Age Limit

Any candidate who is applying for SBI SCO Recruitment 2023 should not be less than 32 years old and not more than 45 years old as of 30 April 2023. In addition to this, age relaxation will also be given to the candidates belonging to the reserved categories.

SBI SCO Vacancy 2023

SBI aims to recruit 439 vacancies for the post of Assistant Manager, Deputy Manager, Chief Manager, Assistant General Manager, Project Manager and Managers in various branches of SBI. Check out the post-wise SBI SCO Vacancy 2023 in the table below.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Post Number of Vacancies Assistant Manager (UI Developer) 20 Assistant Manager (Backend Developer) 18 Assistant Manager (Integration Developer) 17 Assistant Manager (Web and Content Management) 14 Assistant Manager (Data & Reporting) 25 Assistant Manager (Automation Engineer) 2 Assistant Manager (Manual SIT Tester) 14 Assistant Manager (Automated SIT Tester) 8 Assistant Manager (UX Designer & VD) 6 Assistant Manager (DevOps Engineer) 4 Deputy Manager (Business Analyst) 6 Deputy Manager (Solution Architect) 5 Assistant Manager (Software Developer) 174 Deputy Manager (Software Developer) 40 Assistant Manager (Cloud Operations) 2 Assistant Manager (Containerization Engineer) 2 Assistant Manager (Public Cloud Engineer) 2 Deputy Manager (Data Centre Operations) 6 Chief Manager (Cloud Operations) 1 Interaction Assistant General Manager (Data Centre Operations) 1 Assistant Manager (Kubernetes Administrator) 1 Assistant Manager (System Administrator Linux) 6 Assistant Manager (Database Administrator) 8 Assistant Manager (Middleware Administrator WebLogic) 3 Assistant Manager (Infrastructure Engineer) 1 Assistant Manager (Java Developer) 6 Assistant Manager (Spring Boot Developer) 1 Assistant Manager (Network Engineer) 1 Deputy Manager (System Administrator Linux) 3 Deputy Manager (Database Administrator) 2 Deputy Manager (Middleware Administrator WebLogic) 2 Deputy Manager (Windows Administrator) 1 Deputy Manager (Network Engineer) 1 Deputy Manager (Dot Net Developer) 1 Deputy Manager (Java Developer) 11 Deputy Manager (Software Engineer) 2 Project Manager 6 Manager (DB2 Database Administrator) 1 Manager (Network Engineer) 1 Manager (Windows Administrator) 1 Manager (Tech Lead) 2 Senior Project Manager 7 Manager (Network Security Specialist) 1 Manager (Application Architect) 2 Chief Manager (Application Architect) 1 Total 439

SBI SCO Apply Online

The online application process for SBI SCO 2023 exam has been started with the release of SBI SCO Notification on 16 September 2023. All aspirants can register themselves before 06 October 2023.

How to Apply Online for SBI SCO Recruitment

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI - sbi.co.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “SBI SCO Recruitment 2023 Apply Online Link”.

Step 3: Register yourself and fill out the application form.

Step 4: Upload the scanned documents and pay the application fee.

Step 5: Review your SBI SCO 2023 application form before submitting it.

Step 6: Once done, download the SBI SCO Recruitment 2023 online form for future reference.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023 Application Fees

Candidates belonging to General/ OBC/EWS have to pay Rs. 750 as an application fee. The SC/ST/ EMS candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.