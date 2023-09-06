SBI Recruitment 2023 Notification Out, Apply Online for 107 Armourers and CRO Vacancies

SBI Recruitment 2023: SBI invites application to fill 107 Armourers and CRO posts. Eligible and Interested candidates can fill application form from September 06 to October 10, 2023 at sbi.co.in. Know all the details of SBI Recruitment 2023 like age limit, selection process and more here.

Get all the details on SBI Recruitment 2023 for Armourers and CRO here.

SBI Recruitment 2023: The State Bank Of India has released the recruitment notification for the post of Armourers (Reserved for Ex-servicemen /Ex-CAPF/AR only) and Control Room Operators in the Clerical Cadre (Reserved for Ex-servicemen/ State Fire Service Personnel/Ex-CAPF/AR. The online application window will open today i.e. September 06 and the last date to apply is October 05. Interested candidates will be able to apply online at sbi.co.in. SBI aims to fill 107 vacancies through this recruitment drive. Get all the details on SBI Recruitment 2023 here.

SBI Recruitment 2023 For Armourers And CRO

The State Bank of India has commenced the recruitment process for Armourers and Control Room Operators (CRO) in the Clerical Cadre posts. According to the official notification, aspirants can fill put the application form from September 06 to October 05. The exam for the said position will be held in the month of November/December 2023, tentatively.

SBI Recruitment 2023 Notification

SBI Notification 2023 in the PDF format stating all the essential information pertaining to the exam. It comprises details like important dates, eligibility criteria, age limit, syllabus, exam pattern, vacancy, selection process etc. Aspirants must go through the detailed SBI Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF to familiarize themselves with all the important information.

SBI Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Important Dates For SBI Armourers And CRO

It is imperative to know all the important dates to avoid missing out on any deadlines. Check all the SBI Recruitment 2023 dates in the table below.

SBI 2023 Exam Date Events Important Dates Apply Online Begins On September 6 Last date to apply online October 05 SBI Recruitment 2023 Admit Card 10 days before exam date SBI Recruitment 2023 Exam Date November/December 2023 (Tentative)

Also, check:

SBI Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

A total of 107 posts are being filled by the bank across the nation, of which 89 vacancies are reserved for the post of Control Room Operator in the Clerical Cadre and 18 vacancies reserved are for Armourer post.

SBI Armourer Age Limit

The State Bank Of India prescribed the different age limit for all the posts. Those who are planning to apply for Armourer post must fall within the age bracket of 20 to 45 years. For the post of Control Room Operators, the minimum age limit is 20 years and the maximum age limit is capped at 48 years for Ex-servicemen/ Ex-CAPF/AR and 35 years for State Fire Service Personnel.

SBI Recruitment 2023 Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be based on the merit drawn on the basis of marks obtained in computer based test (CBT) and interview round. CBT will be held in online mode, comprising 100 questions. Aspirants need to qualify both the stages to get recruited as Armourer and Control Room Operators.

How to Apply Online for SBI Recruitment 2023?

Here’s the step by step procedure to apply online for SBI Recruitment 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the ‘career’ tab and then click on the current openings.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new webpage where you will find a click that reads, ‘Recruitment for the Post of Armourers (Reserved for Ex-servicemen /Ex-CAPF/AR only) & Control Room Operators in the Clerical Cadre (Reserved for Ex-servicemen/ State Fire Service Personnel/Ex-CAPF/AR only)ADVERTISEMENT NO: CRPD/ARMOURERS/2023-24/13’.

Step 4: Register yourself and then fill up the application form.

Step 5: Upload the required documents along with your photograph and signature.

Step 6: Review your SBI Recruitment 2023 application form before submitting it.

SBI 2023 Application Fees

Candidates are exempted from paying any fees to submit their application forms. They can simply fill up the SBI Recruitment 2023 registration form and then submit it.