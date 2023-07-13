CPRI Admit Card 2023 OUT at cpri.res.in: Check Login Link

CPRI Admit Card 2023: Central Power Research Institute issued the admit card for the post of Engineering Assistant, Scientific Assistant, Technician Grade 1 and Assistant Grade 2

CPRI Admit Card 2023: Central Power Research Institute is going to conduct a Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of Engineering Assistant, Scientific Assistant, Technician Grade 1 and Assistant Grade 2 is scheduled on 31 July 2023 for which the admit card is available on the official website (https://cpri.res.in). Candidates can download CPRI Admit Card.

How to Download CPRI Admit Card 2023 ?

Step 1: Go to the official website of CPRI

Step 2:Click on the "Career" or "Recruitment" section.

Step 3: Click on the link that says "Download Admit Card".

Step 4: Enter your application number and password.

Step 5: Click on the "Login" button.

Step 6: The CPRI Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

The candidate must produce medical proof of disability in original issued by the competent medical authority at the test Centre.

Career Counseling

They should submit any one of the following valid identity proofs of the scribe in original, along with a photocopy at the test Centre: 

  • Passport
  • Driving License
  • Electoral Identification Card
  • Aadhaar Card

The admit card will contain the following information:

  • Candidate's name
  • Registration number
  • Date of birth
  • Exam date and time
  • Exam venue
  • Other relevant instructions

 

