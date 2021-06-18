CRPF AC Recruitment 2021: Apply Offline for Assistant Commandant Posts, Download Notification @crpf.gov.in

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Commandant (Civil/Engineer) on crpf.gov.in. Check vacancy break up, educational qualification, age limit, salary, application process.

CRPF AC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Commandant (Civil/Engineer). The candidates can apply for CRPF Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2021 through offline mode from 30 June to 29 July 2021.

CRPF Recruitment process will consist of Physical Standard Test (PST) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Written Examination, Documentation followed by Detailed Medical Examination (DME) and Interview.

Candidates can check more details on CRPF Engineer Recruitment such as vacancy break up, educational qualification, age limit, salary, application process below:

Important Dates

Starting Date of Offline Application - 30 June 2021 Last Date of Offline Application - 29 July 2021 upto 6 PM

CRPF Vacancy Details

Assistant Commandant (Civil Engineer) - 25 posts

UR - 13 Posts

EWS - 2 Posts

OBC - 6 Posts

SC - 3 Posts

ST- 1 Post

CRPF AC Salary:

Level 10 (Rs. 56100- 177500

Eligibility Criteria for CRPF AC Posts

Educational/Technical Qualification & Experience:

Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University

CRPF AC Age Limit:

Not exceeding 35 years (Relaxable for Govt. Servant upto five years in accordance with instructions issued by the Central Government).

Selection Process for CRPF AC Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Physical Standard Test (PST) Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Written Examination Documentation Detailed Medical Examination (DME) Interview.

The merit lists will be prepared on the basis of aggregate of marks obtained in written test and Interview by the candidates. The minimum cut off percentage of marks for selection will be fixed by the CRPF

How to Apply for CRPF Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2021 ?



Candidates can submit their application in the prescribed format with photocopies of all relevant documents, 02 latest passport size photographs and 02 envelopes mentioning correspondence address of applicant with requisite stamps by hand/post only to “DIG, Group Centre, CRPF, Rampur, District-Rampur, U.P.-244901” from 30 June to 29 July 2021 by hand/post only. “Central Reserve Police Force Assistant Commandant (Engineer/Civil) Exam, 2021” should be written on the top of envelop

Candidate should read the instructions in this Notice carefully before making any entry or selecting options. Candidate should supply all the required details while filling up the form and will have to paste their photograph and signature. Due care should be taken by the candidates to fill up their application form correctly. Incomplete or defective applications shall be summarily rejected. No representation correspondence regarding such rejection shall be entertained under any circumstances.

Exam Fee

Male candidates belonging to Unreserved/EWS/OBC category - Rs. 400/- only as examination fee.

SC/ST/ Female - No fee

Fee may be sent through Indian Postal Orders and Bank Drafts only which is issued on or after 30/06/2021

CRPF AC Notification Download

CRPF Website