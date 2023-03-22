CRPF admit card 2023: Direct Link to Download Paramedical Admit Card & Other Details Here

CRPF admit card 2023 Out: The CRPF has released the admit cards for its Paramedical Staff Recruitment 2023 Students who have applied for the examination can now download their admit cards from the official website of the crpf. Candidates can refer to the article below for more information such as direct link to download the CRPF Paramedical admit card, exam date, procedure to download hall ticket and other details.

CRPF Paramedical Admit Card 2023 : The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has recently announced that the admit card for the Paramedical Staff recruitment exam 2020 has been released. This means that candidates who have applied for this recruitment can now download their admit cards from the official website of CRPF, which is crpf.gov.in.

The CRPF Paramedic recruitment drive is aimed at filling up a total of 250 non-technical posts, which includes Constable (Masalchi/ Cook/ Safai Karamchari/ Washerman/ Water Carrier /Table Boy). These posts do not require any technical skills or education, and candidates who have completed their 10th grade or equivalent are eligible to apply.

CRPF Paramedical Admit Card 2023

To download the CRPF Paramedical Admit Card, candidates need to enter their Roll Number and date of birth. It is essential to carry two colored copies of the admit card, two recent photographs, and the original Identity Card at the Examination Centre. These documents are mandatory and will be checked by the exam invigilators.

In case there are any discrepancies or errors on the CRPF admit card for Paramedical, candidates must contact the authorities immediately to rectify the issue. Additionally, it is recommended that candidates visit the examination center at least an hour before the scheduled time to avoid any last-minute confusion or delays.

CRPF Exam Schedule 2023

The CRPF Paramedical Staff exam is scheduled to take place on March 27th (from 4.00 PM to 6.00 PM) and March 28th (from 8.30 AM to 10.30 AM) in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The test will have only one paper that contains 100 Multiple Choice Type questions, with each question carrying one mark. The total marks for this exam will be 100, and the duration of the test will be two hours, divided into two parts.

Overall, the release of the admit card for the CRPF Paramedical Staff recruitment exam marks a significant milestone in the selection process. Candidates who are planning to take this exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of CRPF for any updates or changes related to this recruitment process.

CRPF Paramedical admit card 2023: Direct Link

Candidates can download the CRPF admit card for paramedical from the direct link given below

CRPF Paramedical Admit Card 2023 Direct Link to Download Admit Card PDF

How to download CRPF Paramedical admit card 2023 ?

Here are the steps to download the admit card for the CRPF Paramedical examination:

Visit the official website of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) i.e,. crpf.gov.in Click on the link that says Paramedical Staff Admit Card 2023. Enter your application number and password as required. Type in the security pin shown on the screen. The CRPF Paramedical admit card will be displayed on the screen for you to download and print.

CRPF Admit Card 2023: Important Details

The CRPF Paramedical admit card 2023 will contain important information of the candidates such as

Date of the Examination

Time and Venue of the Examination

Instruction to be followed

Candidate’s Roll Number

Candidate’s Photo

Other important information Needed During the Examination

Candidates can download their admit card from the official website and must carry it along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination center. They must also follow all the COVID-19 guidelines and safety protocols issued by the government. Candidates are advised to carefully go through the instructions mentioned on the admit card before appearing for the examination.