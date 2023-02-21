CRPF Admit Card 2023 To Be Released Soon: Download Link for CRPF ASI Steno Exam

CRPF ASI Admit Card 2023: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is about to release the admit card for the Computer Based Test for the post of ASI (Steno) Exam 2022. Candidates can download CRPF ASI Admit Card 2023 from the official website of CRPF at - crpf.gov.in , once the admit card is released. The candidates will get a message on their Emails IDs as well as SMS on Mobiles regarding Exam Date, Shift of Exam and City of Exam. This year there are a total of 143 Vacancies of ASI (Stenographer).

Candidates who applied for CRPF Assistant Sub Inspector Stenographer Post will have to download the admit card from the official website of CRPF - crpf.gov.in once the admit card is released.The CRPF ASI 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted from 22 February to 28 February 2023 for which the admit card has to be released yet. Once the admit card is released candidates can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

Steps to Download the CRPF ASI Admit Card 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of Central Reserve Police Force at - crpf.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link Titled- Download Admit Card for ASI(Steno)

Step 3: Enter ‘User ID’ and ‘Password’ and click login.

Step 4: Your CRPF ASI 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download CRPF admit card for future reference

Direct Link to Download the CRPF ASI Admit Card 2023-Digialm Link

For Each stage of Test, every candidate has to bring two colour copies of Admit Card. Candidate shall handover one colour copy of Admit Card to the Invigilator at the time of Test. The admit card for CRPF HCM were released on 20 February and now admit card for CRPF ASI 2023 will be released. Candidates are advised to verify all these details before downloading the admit card. CRPF HCM ASI 2023 Computer Based Test is scheduled to be conducted from 22 to 28 February 2023.