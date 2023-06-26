CRPF Paramedical Answer Key 2023 to Release on rect.crpf.gov.in: Check Latest Updates Here

CRPF Paramedical Answer Key 2023 will be released soon at the official website i.e. rect.crpf.gov.in. Check Direct to Download CRPF Paramedical Exam Answer Key in this article.

CRPF Paramedical Answer Key 2023: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) organized the Written exam Computer Based Test for technical posts i.e. Inspector(Dietician)/Sub Inspector (Staff Nurse)/(Radiographer)/ Assistant Sub Inspector (Pharmacist)/ (Physiotherapist)/ (Dental Technician)/Laboratory Technician and Electro-Cardiography Technician/ Head Constable(Physiotherapy Assistant/Nursing Assistant/Medic)/ (Dialysis Technician)/(Junior X-ray Assistant)/(Laboratory Assistant)/ (Electrician)/(Steward)/ (Veterinary)/Lab. Technician (Veterinary) on June 22, 2023.

Now, CRPF will upload the answer key of the exam held for the said posts in online mode. The direct link to download the answer key will be provided here.

CRPF Para Medical Answer Key Date 2023



CRPF usually releases the answer key of the exam within a week after the examination. Hence, we can expect the answer key sheet anytime soon on the official website i.e. rect.crpf.gov.in. The candidates are advised to regularly visit this page for updates on the release date of the Paramedical Staff Sheet.

CRPF Paramedical Answer Key Objections 2023

Students will also get the chance to raise objections against the answer. The representatives will be invited via online mode. They can submit their responses along with valid supporting proof. The objection should be submitted within the given time frame.

How to Download rect.crpf.gov.in Paramedical Answer Key 2023 ?

Step 1: Go to the website of the CRPF - crpf.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the answer key link

Step 3: Enter the asked details

Step 4: Download CRPF Answer Key