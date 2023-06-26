CRPF Paramedical Answer Key 2023 to Release on rect.crpf.gov.in: Check Latest Updates Here

CRPF Paramedical Answer Key 2023 will be released soon at the official website i.e. rect.crpf.gov.in. Check Direct to Download CRPF Paramedical Exam Answer Key in this article.

CRPF Paramedical Answer Key 2023
CRPF Paramedical Answer Key 2023

CRPF Paramedical Answer Key 2023: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) organized the Written exam  Computer Based Test for technical posts i.e. Inspector(Dietician)/Sub Inspector (Staff Nurse)/(Radiographer)/ Assistant Sub Inspector (Pharmacist)/ (Physiotherapist)/ (Dental Technician)/Laboratory Technician and Electro-Cardiography Technician/ Head Constable(Physiotherapy Assistant/Nursing Assistant/Medic)/ (Dialysis Technician)/(Junior X-ray Assistant)/(Laboratory Assistant)/ (Electrician)/(Steward)/ (Veterinary)/Lab. Technician (Veterinary) on June 22, 2023.

Now, CRPF will upload the answer key of the exam held for the said posts in online mode. The direct link to download the answer key will be provided here.

CRPF Paramedical Login Link Click Here

CRPF Para Medical Answer Key Date 2023

Career Counseling

 CRPF usually releases the answer key of the exam within a week after the examination.  Hence, we can expect the answer key sheet anytime soon on the official website i.e. rect.crpf.gov.in.  The candidates are advised to regularly visit this page for updates on the release date of the Paramedical Staff Sheet.

CRPF Paramedical Answer Key Objections 2023

Students will also get the chance to raise objections against the answer. The representatives will be invited via online mode. They can submit their responses along with valid supporting proof. The objection should be submitted within the given time frame.

How to Download rect.crpf.gov.in Paramedical Answer Key 2023 ?

Step 1: Go to the website of the CRPF - crpf.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the answer key link

Step 3: Enter the asked details

Step 4: Download CRPF Answer Key

 

 

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next