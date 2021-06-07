CRPF Invites application for Physiotherapists and Nutritionist Posts, CRPF Recruitment 2021 Notification @crpf.gov.in

Get qualified educational psychologist's advice. Send us your queries!

Created On: Jun 7, 2021 17:56 IST
CRPF Recruitment 2021
CRPF Recruitment 2021: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released a notification for recruitment to the various post of Physiotherapist and Nutritionist on a contract basis at various Central Sports Teams locations. All interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through offline mode on or before 25 June 2021.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of online application: 25 June 2021

CRPF Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Physiotherapist - 5 Posts
  • Nutritionist - 1 Post

CRPF Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Physiotherapist -Masters’ degree in Physiotherapy (MPT(Sports) from a recognized Indian or Foreign University.
  • Nutritionist -M.Sc Course in Nutrition Or PG Diploma in Nutrition and Dietetics

CRPF Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

  • Physiotherapist - Below 40 Years
  • Nutritionist -  Below 50 Years

 (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

CRPF Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 50,000/- to 60,000/-

CRPF Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The candidates who fulfilled the eligibility criteria will be called for an interview through email or call letter. The interview may be held at Training Directorate, CRPF, East Block-10, Level-7, Sector-1, R.K.Puram, New Delhi-110066.

Download CRPF Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for CRPF Recruitment 2021 
Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents through the mail on igtrg@crpf.gov.in Applications received through Email will only be entertained and applications received through any other mode would not be accepted and summarily rejected. The last date of application is 25 June 2021. No travelling allowances will be paid for attending the interview.

No TA/DA shall be admissible for joining the assignment or on its completion. No other facilities like DA, Accommodation, Residential Phone, Conveyance/Transport, Personal Staff, Medical reimbursement, HRA and LTC etc would be admissible to them.

