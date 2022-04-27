CRPF Recruitment 2022 Notification (OUT) on crpf.gov.in, Apply Offline for Head Mistress, Teacher, & Aya Posts

CRPF Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on crpf.gov.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

CRPF Recruitment 2022 Notification: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Head Mistress, Teacher, & Aya for the Montessori school Greater Noida. Interested and eligible candidates can apply offline from 7 May 2022 onwards. The last date of submitting the applications is 13 May 2022. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of application: 7 May 2022

Last date for submission of application: 13 May 2022

CRPF Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Head Mistress - 1 Post

Teacher - 3 Posts

Aya - 2 Posts

CRPF Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Head Mistress - The candidate must be a Graduate from a recognized University with 50% Marks with B.Ed. or Diploma or BTC or equivalent.

Teacher - The candidate must be a Graduate from a recognized University with 50% Marks with B.Ed. or Diploma or BTC or equivalent.

Aya - 5th passed.

CRPF Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Head Mistress - 30 to 40 years

Teacher - 21 to 40 years

Aya - 18 to 30 years

CRPF Recruitment 2022 Salary

Head Mistress - Rs. 10,000/-

Teacher -Rs. 8000/-

Aya - Rs. 6500/-

CRPF Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of candidadate's academic qualification.

Download CRPF Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

CRPF Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications offline from 7 to 13 May 2022. The applications should be reached to the Office of the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Group Centre, Central Reserve Police Force, Dadri Road, Greater Noida - 201306.