CRPF Recruitment 2022 Notification (OUT) on crpf.gov.in, Apply Offline for Head Mistress, Teacher, & Aya Posts

CRPF Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on crpf.gov.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. 

Created On: Apr 27, 2022 13:06 IST
CRPF Recruitment 2022 Notification: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of  Head Mistress, Teacher, & Aya for the Montessori school Greater Noida. Interested and eligible candidates can apply offline from 7 May 2022 onwards. The last date of submitting the applications is 13 May 2022. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details.  

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of application: 7 May 2022
  • Last date for submission of application: 13 May 2022

CRPF Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  •  Head Mistress - 1 Post
  • Teacher - 3 Posts
  • Aya - 2 Posts

CRPF Recruitment 2022  Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

  •  Head Mistress - The candidate must be a Graduate from a recognized University with 50% Marks with B.Ed. or Diploma or BTC or equivalent.
  • Teacher -  The candidate must be a Graduate from a recognized University with 50% Marks with B.Ed. or Diploma or BTC or equivalent.
  • Aya - 5th passed.

CRPF Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

  •  Head Mistress - 30 to 40 years
  • Teacher - 21 to 40 years
  • Aya - 18 to 30 years

CRPF Recruitment 2022 Salary

  •  Head Mistress - Rs. 10,000/-
  • Teacher -Rs. 8000/-
  • Aya - Rs. 6500/-

CRPF Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of candidadate's academic qualification. 

Download CRPF Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

CRPF Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications offline from 7 to 13 May 2022. The applications should be reached to the Office of the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Group Centre, Central Reserve Police Force, Dadri Road, Greater Noida - 201306.

 

 

FAQ

Who can apply for CRPF Recruitment 2022?

5th passed, Graduate pass with B.Ed. qualified.

What is the last date for CRPF Recruitment 2022?

13 May 2022.

How many vacancies are to be recruited for CRPF Recruitment 2022?

5.

