CRPF Recruitment 2021 for Teacher and Other Posts, Download Notification @crpf.gov.in

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is hiring for Headmistress, Teachers, and Ayah for Montessori School. The candidates can apply for CRPF Teacher Recruitment 2021 on or before 19 June 2021

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Headmistress, Teachers, and Ayah for Montessori School Greater Noida, for the year 2021-22 for KF and Nursery Classes, on its website - crpf.gov.in. The candidates can apply for CRPF Teacher Recruitment 2021 on or before 19 June 2021.

CRPF Teacher Notification

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 19 June 2021

CRPF Vacancy Details

Headmistress- 1 post

Teachers- 4 posts

Ayah-4 posts

CRPF Teacher Salary:

Headmistress- Rs 10,000

Teachers- Rs 8,000

Ayah- Rs 6,500

Eligibility Criteria for CRPF Teacher Recruitment 2021 ?

Educational/Technical Qualification & Experience:

Headmistress- Graduation with at least 50% marks and BED or two years diploma in elementary education or B.T.C or equivalent and five years teaching experience in basic school. Minimum 5 years of experience

Teachers- Graduation with at least 50% marks and B.ED/two years diploma in elementary education/B.T.C or equivalent

Ayah- 5th passed or equivalent examination in Hindi.

CRPF Teacher Age Limit:

21 to 40 years

Selection Process for CRPF Teacher Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of interview on on 25 June 2021 at 10.00 hrs at the Deputy Inspector General of Police, group center, CRPF, Dadri, Greater Noida – 201306.

How to Apply for CRPF Teacher Recruitment 2021

Candidates can submit their application in the prescribed format to Deputy Inspector General of Police, group center, CRPF, Dadri, Greater Noida – 201306 or by email to genda@crpf.gov.in latest by 19 June 2021.