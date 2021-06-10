CRPF Recruitment 2021 for Teacher and Other Posts, Download Notification @crpf.gov.in

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Headmistress, Teachers, and Ayah for Montessori School Greater Noida, for the year 2021-22 for KF and Nursery Classes, on its website - crpf.gov.in. The candidates can apply for CRPF Teacher Recruitment 2021 on or before 19 June 2021.
Important Dates
Last Date of Application - 19 June 2021
CRPF Vacancy Details
- Headmistress- 1 post
- Teachers- 4 posts
- Ayah-4 posts
CRPF Teacher Salary:
- Headmistress- Rs 10,000
- Teachers- Rs 8,000
- Ayah- Rs 6,500
Eligibility Criteria for CRPF Teacher Recruitment 2021 ?
Educational/Technical Qualification & Experience:
Headmistress- Graduation with at least 50% marks and BED or two years diploma in elementary education or B.T.C or equivalent and five years teaching experience in basic school. Minimum 5 years of experience
Teachers- Graduation with at least 50% marks and B.ED/two years diploma in elementary education/B.T.C or equivalent
Ayah- 5th passed or equivalent examination in Hindi.
CRPF Teacher Age Limit:
21 to 40 years
Selection Process for CRPF Teacher Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of interview on on 25 June 2021 at 10.00 hrs at the Deputy Inspector General of Police, group center, CRPF, Dadri, Greater Noida – 201306.
How to Apply for CRPF Teacher Recruitment 2021
Candidates can submit their application in the prescribed format to Deputy Inspector General of Police, group center, CRPF, Dadri, Greater Noida – 201306 or by email to genda@crpf.gov.in latest by 19 June 2021.