CRPF Result 2023 Date crpf.gov.in; Tradesman Merit Link Link Soon, Cut Off Marks

CRPF Constable Tradesman Result 2023: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will soon release the result for the CRPF Constable (Technical & Tradesman) result on its official website. CRPF has conducted the written exam for the post of Constable (Technical & Tradesman) from July 01 to 12, 2023 across the country.

All those candidates who appeared in the written exam for the above posts can download the pdf of the result of the above posts from the official website of CRPF-https://rect.crpf.gov.in.

CRPF Constable Tradesman Result 2023: Selection Process

Earlier CRPF had launched the recruitment drive for the 8318 vacancies for Constable (Technical & Tradesman). According to the detailed notification released, the selection process for the recruitment of Constable Tradesman posts will be done through various rounds based on written test, PET & PST, trade test, document verification, and detailed medical examination. All those candidates who will qualify in the written test will be able to appear for subsequent next round like PET & PST, trade test and others.

CRPF Constable Tradesman Result 2023: Update

CRPF has released the Tradesman Answer Key on its official website. Now, the organisation will soon release the result for the above posts on its official website. All those candidates who appeared in the written exam will be able to check their result once it is uploaded on the official website. Candidates qualified in the written test will have to appear for the next PET & PST, trade test round.

CRPF Constable Tradesman Result 2023: Overview

Organisation Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF ) Post Name Constable (Technical, Tradesmen Number of Posts 8466 Exam Date July 1st – July 12, 2023 Selection Process Written Test/PST/PET/Trade Test/Document Verification/ Detailed Medical Examination Official website crpf.gov.in

How to Download CRPF Constable Tradesman Result 2023 PDF?

Here are the easy steps given to get the result from the official website.

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) - https://crpf.gov.in.

Step 2: Now, visit the CRPF Recruitment website by clicking on ‘Click here for Recruitment Portal of CRPF’

Step 3: After that, you are required to click on the result link on the official website

Step 4: A login page will be opened where you have to Enter credentials (User Id and Password) and you will get the pdf of the result.

Step 5: Download and save the result for your future reference.

CRPF Constable Tradesman Result 2023: Cut Off

CRPF will release the category wise Cut off marks for the Constable (Technical & Tradesman) posts on its official website, once the result will be updated. Candidates can check the category wise minimum qualifying marks/ cut off marks for these posts on its official website.