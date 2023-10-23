CSBC Bihar Police Constable New Exam Dates 2023: When Will Revised Date Release

CSBC Bihar Police Constable New Exam Dates 2023 will be released soon by the Central Selection Board of Constables, Candidates can check the revised exam dates for Constable Posts and Other Details Here.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Exam Dates 2023: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has cancelled the exam for the post of Constable which was conducted on 01, 07 and 15 October. All those who appeared in the exam are waiting for new exam dates. According to the reports, the exam dates will be available soon on the official website. Candidates can expect the exam in the month of November or December 2023.

Bihar Police Constable Revised Exam Date

The revised exam dates will be announced on the official website of the board which is or through the daily newspaper. The exam is expected to be conducted in the month of November or October 2023. The candidates Applicants are advised to regularly check the CSBC website for updates.

Bihar Police Constable Admit Card

The candidates are also required to download the revised admit card. The admit card will contain all the details regarding the new exam schedule such as date, time and centre. The admit cards will be uploaded on the official website.

Bihar Police Constable Exam 2023 Overview

Exam Name Bihar Police Constable Exam 2023 Name of the Recruitment Body Central Selection Board for Constable, Bihar Total Vacancies 21391 Vacancies Name of the Post Constable Selection Process Written Exam PET/PST & Medical Bihar Police Constable Exam Date 2023 to be released Exam Mode Offline Qualifying Marks 40% CSBC Website csbc.bih.nic.in

The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has postponed the written examinations scheduled for October 7 and 15, 2023 until further notice. This is due to the cancellation of the exam held on October 1, 2023, due to a massive cheating scandal.

The exam will have 100 Multiple-Choice Questions for 100 Marks on English, Hindi General Awareness, Current Affairs, Maths, General Science and Social Science.