Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

CSBC Bihar Police Homeguard Result 2021 Out @csbc.bih.nic.in: Physical in May, Download Sepoy Merit List PDF

Download Bihar Police Selection List PDF, PET Date, PET Admit Card, and Other Updates Here, CSBC Homeguard Constable Result Released @csbc.bih.nic.in

Created On: Apr 15, 2021 18:01 IST
CSBC Bihar Police Homeguard Result
CSBC Bihar Police Homeguard Result

CSBC Bihar Police Homeguard Result 2021: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), on 15 April 2021, has uploaded the selection of the candidates qualified in written exam, held on 24 January 2021, for the post of Home Guard Sepoy /Constable. Candidates can download CSBC Result from the official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

CSBC Bihar Police Home Guard Result Link is given below.The candidates can download Bihar Police Result, directly, through the link below:

CSBC Bihar Police Home Guard Result Download Link

Bihar Police Homeguard PET 2021

A total of 1,87,784 candidates were appeared in the exam and 87 were disqualified for the exam.  1,52,159 candidates are qualified in the exam of which 1,51,509 are direct candidates and 650 are Homeguards. 1251 direct candidates and 641 candidates are shortlisted for the Physical Eligibility Test (PET). Bihar Police Homeguard PET is scheduled to be held tentatively in May 2021.

The candidates will be asked to appear for Race, Shot-put and High Jump. Bihar Police Homeguard Final Result shall be declared on the basis of marks obtained in thee three activities.

Bihar Police Homeguard PET Admit Card 2021

Shortlisted candidates shall be informed about Bihar Police Homeguard Physical Admit Card through official website and daily newspapers.

How to Download CSBC Bihar Police Homeguard Result 2021 ?

  1. Visit official website of CSBC - csbc.bih.nic.in
  2. Click on the link “Results: For written examination for the post of Constable in Bihar Home Guards. (Advt. No. 02/2020)"
  3. Download CSBC Homeguard Result PDF
  4. Check roll number of selected candidates for PET

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar had invited online applications for filling up 551 Police Home Guard posts (details in the table below), against Advt No- 02/2020, on its official website on or before 03 August 2020.

Category Direct Vacancies Homeguards
General 121 99
OBC 54 47
BC 36 28
BC Female 9 8
EWS 30 25
SC 48 40
ST 3 3
Total 301 250

 

FAQ

I forgot my Bihar Police Homeguard Roll Number.

You can check your rill number in your Bihar Police Homeguard Admit Card 2021

What is CSBC PET Admit Card Date ?

Bihar Policce PET Admit Card Date shall be released soon on official website.

What is Bihar Police Homeguard PET Date ?

CSBC Homeguard PET is scheduled in the month of May 2021

What is CSBC Homeguard Result Link ?

You can download Bihar Police Homeguard Result through the link - http://csbc.bih.nic.in/Advt/BHG/Notice-15-04-2021.pdf
Comment ()
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

6 + 7 =
Post

Comments