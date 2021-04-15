CSBC Bihar Police Homeguard Result 2021 Out @csbc.bih.nic.in: Physical in May, Download Sepoy Merit List PDF

CSBC Bihar Police Homeguard Result 2021: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), on 15 April 2021, has uploaded the selection of the candidates qualified in written exam, held on 24 January 2021, for the post of Home Guard Sepoy /Constable. Candidates can download CSBC Result from the official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

CSBC Bihar Police Home Guard Result Link is given below.The candidates can download Bihar Police Result, directly, through the link below:

CSBC Bihar Police Home Guard Result Download Link

Bihar Police Homeguard PET 2021

A total of 1,87,784 candidates were appeared in the exam and 87 were disqualified for the exam. 1,52,159 candidates are qualified in the exam of which 1,51,509 are direct candidates and 650 are Homeguards. 1251 direct candidates and 641 candidates are shortlisted for the Physical Eligibility Test (PET). Bihar Police Homeguard PET is scheduled to be held tentatively in May 2021.

The candidates will be asked to appear for Race, Shot-put and High Jump. Bihar Police Homeguard Final Result shall be declared on the basis of marks obtained in thee three activities.

Bihar Police Homeguard PET Admit Card 2021

Shortlisted candidates shall be informed about Bihar Police Homeguard Physical Admit Card through official website and daily newspapers.

How to Download CSBC Bihar Police Homeguard Result 2021 ?

Visit official website of CSBC - csbc.bih.nic.in Click on the link “Results: For written examination for the post of Constable in Bihar Home Guards. (Advt. No. 02/2020)" Download CSBC Homeguard Result PDF Check roll number of selected candidates for PET

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar had invited online applications for filling up 551 Police Home Guard posts (details in the table below), against Advt No- 02/2020, on its official website on or before 03 August 2020.