Bihar Police Sepoy Recruitment 2020: Notification Released for 551 Posts@csbc.bih.nic.in, Check PDF

CSBC Bihar Sepoy Recruitment 2020 Notification: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has invited applications for the recruitment of 551 Sepoy posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for CSBC Bihar Sepoy Recruitment 2020 Notification on or before 03 August 2020.

All such candidates waiting for Police Vacancies have golden opportunity to grab this opportunity. Candidates with certain educational qualification i.e. 12th/Intermediate Passed can apply for CSBC Bihar Sepoy Recruitment 2020 Notification on its official website from 03 July 2020.

Candidates applying for the CSBC Bihar Sepoy Recruitment 2020 Notification should note that the selection will be done on the basis of the performance in Written Exam followed by Physical Endurance Test/Physical Efficiency Test.



Notification Details for CSBC Bihar Sepoy Recruitment 2020 Notification

Advt No.: 02/2020

Important Dates for CSBC Bihar Sepoy Recruitment 2020 Notification:

Opening Date of Application: 3 July 2020

Closing date of Application: 3 August 2020

Vacancy Details for CSBC Bihar Sepoy Recruitment 2020 Notification:

Total Posts: 551

Home Guard: 301

Fresher: 250

Eligibility Criteria for CSBC Bihar Sepoy Recruitment 2020 Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have 12th/ Intermediate passed or equivalent from any recognized Board in India.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification for the posts.

Age Limit (As on 01/012020):

The minimum age limit should be 18 years and maximum age limit should be 25 years.

For home guard

The minimum age limit should be 24 years and maximum age limit should be 50 years.

Check the notification link for details of the Relaxation in Age Limit.

Selection Process

Selection will be done on the basis of the performance in Written Exam followed by Physical Endurance Test/Physical Efficiency Test.

CSBC Bihar Sepoy Recruitment 2020 Notification: PDF





Online Apply

You May Read Also

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

APSC Recruitment 2020: Notification Released for 577 Posts of AE, JE and other, Apply @apsc.nic.in



CSBC Bihar Lady Constable Recruitment 2020: Apply for 454 Posts @csbc.bih.nic in, Check Notification Details

RPSC Recruitment 2020: Notification Out for School Lecturer Posts Apply Online @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

How to Apply for CSBC Bihar Sepoy Recruitment 2020 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for CSBC Bihar Sepoy Recruitment 2020 through the official website- www.csbc.bih.nic.in from 03 July 2020 to 03 August 2020.