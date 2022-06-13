CSIF HC Admit Card 2022: Check Centre Wise Head Constable PST/Documentation Date

CSIF HC Admit Card 2022 on 18 June: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released a notice regarding the reconduct of PST/Documentation for recruitment of Head Constable Ministerial Posts. As per the notice, CISF Head Constable Re-Exam will be held from 13 July to 05 August 2022 for the candidates who had earlier qualified in PST/Documentation. The admit card of affected candidates will be uploaded on 18 June 2022.

All affected candidates must download CISF Admit Card using their login ID and Password and re-appear for PST/Documentation at the venue mentioned in the e-admit card on the given date and time.

CISF Login

CISF Exam Notice