CSIR FPI Recruitment 2022-23: Apply Online For Various Scientist Posts: Salary Rs.2,10,000/

CSIR FPI Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification: CSIR-Fourth Paradigm Institute (CSIR-4PI), Bangalore is a premier research institute under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), an Autonomous Body under Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India has published job notification for Scientist posts in the Employment News (03-09 December) 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 25 December 2022.
Notification Details CSIR FPI Recruitment 2022-23 Job :
Advt. No. 1/2022
Important Date CSIR FPI Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:
Closing Date for Submission of Application: 25 December, 2022
Vacancy Details CSIR FPI Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:
Scientist-11
Senior Scientist-04
Principal Scientist-01
Eligibility Criteria CSIR FPI Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification
Scientist-ME / M.Tech. in Computer Science / Information Science/ Data
Science / AI&ML / Mathematics & Computing / Computer Networking / Cyber Security /Electronics and Digital Communication OR
PhD (submitted) in Computer Science / Data Science / AI&ML / Mathematics & Computing / Mathematics and Information Science/ Computer Networking /
Cyber Security / Electronics and Digital Communication.
Candidates willing to apply for CSIR FPI Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification are advised to check the notification link for details of the Essential Educational
Qualifications& Experience/Desirable/Job requirements/ specification and other updates for the posts.
Total Emoluments CSIR FPI Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:
Scientist-Rs. 1,20,000/- pm approx..
Senior Scientist-Rs.1,38,000/- pm approx..
Principal Scientist-Rs.2,10,000/- pm Approx.
How To Download: CSIR FPI Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification
- Visit the official website of CSIR-Fourth Paradigm Institute (CSIR-4PI)-https://csir4pi.res.in.
- Go to the Career Section on the home page.
- Click on the link - ‘Advertisement for the Recruitment of Scientific Positions.' available on the home page.
- Now you will get the PDF of the CSIR FPI Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification in a new window.
- Download CSIR FPI Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.
Click Here CSIR FPI Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification PDF
How To Apply CSIR FPI Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:
Eligible candidates can apply online through our website www.csir4pi.in on or before 25 December 2022.