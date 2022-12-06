CSIR FPI Recruitment 2022-23: Apply Online For Various Scientist Posts: Salary Rs.2,10,000/

CSIR FPI has invited online application for the 16 Scientist Posts on its official website. Check CSIR FPI Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

CSIR FPI Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification: CSIR-Fourth Paradigm Institute (CSIR-4PI), Bangalore is a premier research institute under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), an Autonomous Body under Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India has published job notification for Scientist posts in the Employment News (03-09 December) 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 25 December 2022.

Notification Details CSIR FPI Recruitment 2022-23 Job :

Advt. No. 1/2022

Important Date CSIR FPI Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Closing Date for Submission of Application: 25 December, 2022

Vacancy Details CSIR FPI Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Scientist-11

Senior Scientist-04

Principal Scientist-01

Eligibility Criteria CSIR FPI Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Scientist-ME / M.Tech. in Computer Science / Information Science/ Data

Science / AI&ML / Mathematics & Computing / Computer Networking / Cyber Security /Electronics and Digital Communication OR

PhD (submitted) in Computer Science / Data Science / AI&ML / Mathematics & Computing / Mathematics and Information Science/ Computer Networking /

Cyber Security / Electronics and Digital Communication.

Candidates willing to apply for CSIR FPI Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification are advised to check the notification link for details of the Essential Educational

Qualifications& Experience/Desirable/Job requirements/ specification and other updates for the posts.

Total Emoluments CSIR FPI Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Scientist-Rs. 1,20,000/- pm approx..

Senior Scientist-Rs.1,38,000/- pm approx..

Principal Scientist-Rs.2,10,000/- pm Approx.



How To Download: CSIR FPI Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification

Visit the official website of CSIR-Fourth Paradigm Institute (CSIR-4PI)-https://csir4pi.res.in. Go to the Career Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘Advertisement for the Recruitment of Scientific Positions.' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the CSIR FPI Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification in a new window. Download CSIR FPI Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.

Click Here CSIR FPI Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification PDF





How To Apply CSIR FPI Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Eligible candidates can apply online through our website www.csir4pi.in on or before 25 December 2022.