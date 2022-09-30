CSIR NAL Recruitment 2022 For Project Staff Posts: Check Salary, Eligibility And How To Apply

CSIR NAL Recruitment 2022 Notification: CSIR, National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL), under the Ministry of Science and Technology, Govt. of India has invited applications for the recruitment of 75 posts of Project Associate, Project Assistant and others on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled from 12-20 October 2022.
Candidates having certain educational qualification including BE/B.Tech/M.Sc can apply for these posts.
Notification Details CSIR NAL Recruitment 2022 :
Advt No: 07/2022
Important Dates CSIR NAL Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Date of Walk-in-interview: 12-20 October 2022
Vacancy Details CSIR NAL Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Project Associate-I: 04
Project Assistant: 04
Project Associate-I:06
Project Associate-II: 08
Project Associate-I: 20
Project Associate-II: 16
Senior Project Associate:01
Project Assistant: 16
Eligibility Criteria CSIR NAL Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Educational Qualification:
Project Associate-I: BE/B.Tech/M.Sc., in Materials / Metallurgy /Physics / Chemistry / Ceramics / Polymer
Science
Project Assistant: B.Sc.,/3 years Diploma in EEE / ECE /Electrical/ Comp. Science
Project Associate-I: BE/B.Tech/MSc., in ECE/EEE / Instrumentation / Control / Computer Science / IT / Computer Network Security
Project Associate-II: BE/B.Tech/M.Sc., in ECE/ EEE /Instrumentation / Control / Flight Control /
Avionics / Instrumentation & Control / RF &Microwave / Antenna / Computer Science / IT / Computer Network Security with 2 years’ experience
Senior Project Associate: BE/B.Tech in Mechanical / Aerospace/ Aeronautical Engineering from a recognized University OR equivalent with Four years’ experience OR ME/M.Tech with 2 years’ experience in R&D in Industrial and Academic Institutions or S&T Organization and Scientific activities and services OR
Doctoral degree in Science & Technology from a recognized university.
Check Notification link for details of the Salary/Educational qualification/Eligibility and others of the posts.
CSIR NAL Recruitment 2022 Notification: Download PDF
How to Apply:
Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview for these posts scheduled from 12-20 October 2022.