CSIR NAL Recruitment 2022 For Project Staff Posts: Check Salary, Eligibility And How To Apply

CSIR, National Aerospace Laboratories ( CSIR NAL) has invited online application for the 75 Project Associate and Others on its official website. Check CSIR NAL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

CSIR NAL Recruitment 2022 Notification: CSIR, National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL), under the Ministry of Science and Technology, Govt. of India has invited applications for the recruitment of 75 posts of Project Associate, Project Assistant and others on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled from 12-20 October 2022.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including BE/B.Tech/M.Sc can apply for these posts.

Notification Details CSIR NAL Recruitment 2022 :

Advt No: 07/2022

Important Dates CSIR NAL Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Date of Walk-in-interview: 12-20 October 2022

Vacancy Details CSIR NAL Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Project Associate-I: 04

Project Assistant: 04

Project Associate-I:06

Project Associate-II: 08

Project Associate-I: 20

Project Associate-II: 16

Senior Project Associate:01

Project Assistant: 16

Eligibility Criteria CSIR NAL Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Project Associate-I: BE/B.Tech/M.Sc., in Materials / Metallurgy /Physics / Chemistry / Ceramics / Polymer

Science

Project Assistant: B.Sc.,/3 years Diploma in EEE / ECE /Electrical/ Comp. Science

Project Associate-I: BE/B.Tech/MSc., in ECE/EEE / Instrumentation / Control / Computer Science / IT / Computer Network Security

Project Associate-II: BE/B.Tech/M.Sc., in ECE/ EEE /Instrumentation / Control / Flight Control /

Avionics / Instrumentation & Control / RF &Microwave / Antenna / Computer Science / IT / Computer Network Security with 2 years’ experience

Senior Project Associate: BE/B.Tech in Mechanical / Aerospace/ Aeronautical Engineering from a recognized University OR equivalent with Four years’ experience OR ME/M.Tech with 2 years’ experience in R&D in Industrial and Academic Institutions or S&T Organization and Scientific activities and services OR

Doctoral degree in Science & Technology from a recognized university.

Check Notification link for details of the Salary/Educational qualification/Eligibility and others of the posts.



CSIR NAL Recruitment 2022 Notification: Download PDF





How to Apply:

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview for these posts scheduled from 12-20 October 2022.