CSIR NET Application Form 2025 Out: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the official notification for the CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Exam. Candidates aspiring for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professorship, or PhD admission in science subjects fellows can apply online at csirnet.nta.ac.in. The last date to submit the CSIR NET Application Form 2025 is October 24. The deadline to pay application fee online is October 25.

The correction window will be open from October 27 to 29. Scroll down to find the steps to apply online for CSIR NET 2025 and the direct online application link, along with other important details.

CSIR NET Apply Online 2025

CSIR NET Application Form for December 2025 session is now available on the official website for eligible candidates. A direct link to apply online is provided in the article for your convenience. It's important to note that the last date to apply online is October 24. Post it, the board will open the application correction window from October 27 to 29. The exam will be conducted on December 28. Eligible candidates must familiarize themselves with the application process to submit their applications successfully. In this article, we have outlined all the necessary details you need to know about CSIR NET 2025 apply online.