CSIR NET Application Form 2025 Out: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the official notification for the CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Exam. Candidates aspiring for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professorship, or PhD admission in science subjects fellows can apply online at csirnet.nta.ac.in. The last date to submit the CSIR NET Application Form 2025 is October 24. The deadline to pay application fee online is October 25.
The correction window will be open from October 27 to 29. Scroll down to find the steps to apply online for CSIR NET 2025 and the direct online application link, along with other important details.
CSIR NET Apply Online 2025
CSIR NET Application Form for December 2025 session is now available on the official website for eligible candidates. A direct link to apply online is provided in the article for your convenience. It's important to note that the last date to apply online is October 24. Post it, the board will open the application correction window from October 27 to 29. The exam will be conducted on December 28. Eligible candidates must familiarize themselves with the application process to submit their applications successfully. In this article, we have outlined all the necessary details you need to know about CSIR NET 2025 apply online.
CSIR NET Dec 2025 Apply Online Date
NTA issued all the important dates in the official CSIR NET December 2025 Notification. We have mentioned CSIR NET exam dates in the table below.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Application form start date
|
September 26, 2025
|
Last date to apply online for CSIR NET
|
October 24, 2025
|
Last date for payment of fee
|
October 25, 2025
|
CSIR NET correction facility
|
October 27 to 29, 2025
|
CSIR NET Dec exam
|
December 18, 2025
CSIR NET Apply Online 2025 Link
The direct CSIR NET Apply Online link has been activated by the National Testing Agency. Candidates can either visit the official website or click on the direct link provided below.
CSIR NET December 2025 Apply Online Link
CSIR UGC NET 2025: How to Apply
Listed below are the steps that you must follow to submit your CSIR NET application form.
Step 1: Visit the official website CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CSIR NET application link.
Step 3: Provide the basic information and contact details to generate registration ID and password.
Step 4: Enter your login credentials and start filling out the application form.
Step 5: Ensure that you have provided accurate and authentic information.
Step 6: Upload the requisite documents in the prescribed format and size.
Step 6: Make the payment before submitting the CSIR NET application form.
Step 7: Download the CSIR NET online form as you might need it during the document verification round.
CSIR UGC NET Application Fee 2025
For General categories, the application fee for CSIR NET 2025 is Rs 1150, Rs 600 for General-EWS/OBC, and Rs 325 for SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender candidates. It will be non-refundable and candidates need to pay it online.
