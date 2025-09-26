CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2026 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links

CSIR NET 2025 Application Form Out at csirnet.nta.ac.in, Direct Link Here

By Meenu Solanki
Sep 26, 2025, 15:30 IST

CSIR NET December 2025 registration has commenced today at csirnet.nta.ac.in. The last date to submit the application form is October 24. Know about the application process, important dates, steps to apply online, examination fee, exam date and other details here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
CSIR NET Application Form 2025
CSIR NET Application Form 2025

CSIR NET Application Form 2025 Out: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the official notification for the CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Exam. Candidates aspiring for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professorship, or PhD admission in science subjects fellows can apply online at csirnet.nta.ac.in. The last date to submit the CSIR NET Application Form 2025 is October 24. The deadline to pay application fee online is October 25.

The correction window will be open from October 27 to 29. Scroll down to find the steps to apply online for CSIR NET 2025 and the direct online application link, along with other important details.

CSIR NET Apply Online 2025

CSIR NET Application Form for December 2025 session is now available on the official website for eligible candidates. A direct link to apply online is provided in the article for your convenience. It's important to note that the last date to apply online is October 24. Post it, the board will open the application correction window from October 27 to 29. The exam will be conducted on December 28. Eligible candidates must familiarize themselves with the application process to submit their applications successfully. In this article, we have outlined all the necessary details you need to know about CSIR NET 2025 apply online.

CSIR NET Dec 2025 Apply Online Date

NTA issued all the important dates in the official CSIR NET December 2025 Notification. We have mentioned CSIR NET exam dates in the table below.

Events

Dates

Application form start date

September 26, 2025

Last date to apply online for CSIR NET

October 24, 2025

Last date for payment of fee

October 25, 2025

CSIR NET correction facility

October 27 to 29, 2025

CSIR NET Dec exam

December 18, 2025

CSIR NET Apply Online 2025 Link

The direct CSIR NET Apply Online link has been activated by the National Testing Agency. Candidates can either visit the official website or click on the direct link provided below.

CSIR NET December 2025 Apply Online Link

CSIR UGC NET 2025: How to Apply

Listed below are the steps that you must follow to submit your CSIR NET application form.

Step 1: Visit the official website CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CSIR NET application link.

Step 3: Provide the basic information and contact details to generate registration ID and password.

Step 4: Enter your login credentials and start filling out the application form.

Step 5: Ensure that you have provided accurate and authentic information. 

Step 6: Upload the requisite documents in the prescribed format and size.

Step 6: Make the payment before submitting the CSIR NET application form.

Step 7: Download the CSIR NET online form as you might need it during the document verification round.

CSIR UGC NET Application Fee 2025

For General categories, the application fee for CSIR NET 2025 is Rs 1150, Rs 600 for General-EWS/OBC, and Rs 325 for SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender candidates. It will be non-refundable and candidates need to pay it online.

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News