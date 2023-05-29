CSIR UGC NET 2023 Exam City Intimation Released at csirnet.nta.nic.in: Admit Card To Release Anytime

CSIR UGC NET 2023 Exam City Intimation: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is going conduct the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination December 2022 – June 2023 on June 6, 7 and 8 through online mode for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship. The candidates who have applied for UGC NET 2023 can check their exam date, time and city by login into their account (csirnet.nta.nic.in).

The login link to check the exam details is given below. The candidates can use their application number and date of birth in order to check their exam details. They should note that this is NOT the Admit Card for the Examination. This is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City Allotted where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates.

UGC NET Admit Card 2023

The admit card will be released soon on the official website of NTA CSIR i.e. csirnet.nta.nic.in. The admit card is expected anytime for the students.

CISR UGC NET Exam Date 2023

The exam will be conducted for Life Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences Physical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences. The exam for Life Sciences will be held on June 6, 2023, for Chemical Sciences on June 7, 2023, Mathematical Sciences and Physical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary SciencesExam will be conducted on June 8, 2023.

How to Download UGC NET Exam Intimation Slip 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of CSIR - csirnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'JOINT CSIR UGC NET December 2022/June 2023 Examination (City Intimation' link flashing on the homepage

Step 3: Login into your account using your credentials

Step 4: Check your exam details

In case any candidate faces any difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for the Examination he/she can contact NTA Helpdesk on 011-40759000/011-6922770 or send an e-mail at csirnet@nta.ac.in