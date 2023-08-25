CSIR UGC NET Ecertificate Release 2023 Update: Lecturership/JRF Qualified Candidates Submit These Documents

CSIR UGC NET E-certificate Release 2023 Update: Candidates who have qualified for the Lecturership (LS)/ Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in CSIR UGC NET December 2022/June 2023 exam need to submit the documents mentioned in this article.

CSIR UGC NET E-certificate Release 2023 Update: The Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) has asked the Lecturership (LS)/ Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) qualified candidates in the CSIR UGC NET December 2022/June 2023 exam to submit the documents through the mail for smooth release of their CSIR NET E-certificate at its official website - ecertificate.nta.ac.in.

The Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2022 – June 2023 for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship was conducted by the National Testing Agency in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on June 6 to 8, 2023, in 5 Subjects at 544 Centres in 425 Cities across the country. This year around 2.74 lakh candidates applied for the examination and around 2 lakh candidates appeared in the CSIR NET exam 2023. Here is the total number of candidates who qualified for the CSIR NET 2023 exam:

Subjects Number of Candidates Qualified JRF (NET) 5658 Lectureship/Assistant Professor (NET) 4143 Total 9801

Note: Candidates who are qualified for JRF will also be eligible for Lectureship/Assistant Professor(NET) subject to their fulfilling criteria for lectureship as laid down by UGC.

Lecturership(LS)/JRF Qualified Candidates Submit These Documents for CSIR UGC NET E-certificate 2023 Release

Qualified candidates whose roll numbers are listed in part – 1(i), 1(ii), and 1(iii) of the result (CSIR JRF/LS AND JRF ONLY) are requested to send self-attested photocopies of the following documents:

Copy of marks statement (SCORE CARD) with rank and result which is available on website csirnet.nta.nic.in Xth class certificate (issued by respective board) as a proof of date of birth. Degree/provisional certificateof qualifying exam/M.Sc or equivalent degree Final mark sheetwith the required percentage of marks CGPA/SGPA/OGPA/CPIetc conversion formula of their respective University/Institute orcertificate from concerned University/Institute clearly stating the percentage of marks in the qualifying degree. Bifurcation of marks/period in case of dual degree Caste certificate,if applicable. Latest OBC Caste Certificate(Non-creamy layer) as per format given in NCBC website. (www.ncbc.nic.in). (Which is also in given in Appendix- IXof the information Bulletin of the Joint CSIR UGC JRF NET Exam June ) if applicable. Divyang PwD candidatesshould submit certificates as per Govt. of India rules. EWS category certificate (Income and Asset Certificate) issued by the appropriate competent authority, for the financial Year 2022-2023or 2023-24as per format given in Appendix-IX of the information Bulletin Candidates who have applied under the Result Awaited (RA) category (M.Sc or equivalent) should submit the required documents only after completion of their requisite qualification.

Candidates are required to send the above-mentioned documents through e-mail only to certificate@csirhrdg.res.in. The qualified candidates whose documents upon verification are found to be in order can download their E-Certificate from the website csirnet.nta.nic.in. Qualified candidates whose roll numbers are listed in part II (UGC JRF) and part III (UGC LS) of the result may Contact UGC/NTA for an e-certificate.

E-certificates will be issued based on the information available in the online application form of the CSIR NET Exam-DEC 2022/June 2023. Candidates are advised not to send requests for any sort of correction in E-Certificate. Please go through the bulletin of the Joint CSIR-UGC JRF NET Exam Dec 2022/ June 2023 before sending documents through email. The National Testing Agency helps the University Grant Commission (UGC) in the online conduct of the NET Examination and declaration of results. It has also recently started issuing e-certificates of qualified candidates on behalf of UGC. E-certificates to qualified candidates are issued by the UGC-NET Bureau.

