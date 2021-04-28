CSIR-NBRI Recruitment 2021: Apply for Project Associate and Lab Technician Posts @nbri.res.in

CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI) Job Notification 2021: CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI) has invited applications for the Project Associate and Lab Technician Posts. Interested candidates can apply for CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI) Recruitment 2021 on or before 04 May 2021.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Graduate /Master's Degree in Natural Sciences including Medicinal / Laboratory Technology Biotechnology / Microbiology /Virology / Biochemistry / Biomedical Sciences / Biological Sciences / Agricultural Science /MVSc with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for CSIR-NBRI Recruitment 2021.

Candidates willing to apply for CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI) Job Notification 2021can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.



Notification Details for CSIR-NBRI Recruitment Job 2021Notification:

No. 07/Project/2021



Important Date for CSIR-NBRI Recruitment Job 2021Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 04 May 2021

Date of walk-in-interview: 05 May 2021

Vacancy Details for CSIR-NBRI Recruitment Job 2021Notification:

Project Associate-I-03

Lab Technician-01



Eligibility Criteria for CSIR-NBRI Recruitment Job 2021Notification:

Educational Qualification

Project Associate-I-Master's Degree in Natural Sciences including Medicinal /Laboratory Technology /Biotechnology / Microbiology /Virology / Biochemistry /Biomedical Sciences / Biological Sciences / Agricultural Science / MVSc OR Bachelor's Degree in Medicine from a recognized University.

Lab Technician-Graduate Degree in Sciences with Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT)

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

CSIR-NBRI Recruitment Job 2021 Notification: PDF





How to Apply for CSIR-NBRI Recruitment Job 2021Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can send their e-mail ID and whatsapp number to coa@nbri.res.in latest by 12 noon of 04 May, 2021 to enable CSIR-NBRI for sending the MS-Teams meeting link to the candidates. Selection will be done on the basis of performance of the candidates in interview. Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details in this regards.