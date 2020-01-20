CSIR-NIO, Goa Recruitment 2020 for Scientist Posts, Apply Online @nio.org by 31 January

CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography (CSIR-NIO), Goa Jobs Notification: CSIR-NIO, Goa has invited applications for Scientist posts at the institute. The eligible candidates can apply online to the posts through the official portal latest by 31 January 2020.

According to the CSIR NIO Scientist Recruitment 2020 advertisement issued in the Employment Newspaper published recently, candidates having PhD (submitted / awarded) in different areas of Oceanography and not attained the age of 32 years on 31 January 2020 are eligible to apply.

Notification details

Advertisement No. NIO/REC/19-20/47

Employment Newspaper: 18-24 January 2020

Important Dates for CSIR-NIO, Goa Recruitment 2020

Start Date of Submission of Online Application: 30 December 2019

Last Date of Submission of Online Application: 31 January 2020

Vacancy Details of CSIR-NIO, Goa Recruitment 2020

Name of the Post: No. of Posts

Scientist– 19 Posts

Eligibility Conditions for CSIR-NIO, Goa Recruitment 2020

Educational Qualification

Scientist – Doctorate / ME / MTech in the related or relevant area.

Candidates are requested to check official notification for detailed minimum essential qualification and desirable qualification for each of the vacancies.

Age Limits (as on 31 January 2020)

Scientist – Maximum 32 years

Note: Age Relaxation in upper age limit for SC/ST/OBC candidates as per the Government Norms.

Application Fee for CSIR-NIO, Goa Recruitment 2020

For UR/OBC – Rs.100/-

For SC/ST/PwD/Women Candidates and CSIR Employees– Nil (exempted)

Mode of Payment: Online payment.

How to Apply for CSIR-NIO, Goa Recruitment 2020

The eligible candidates can apply online to the post through the official application form (www.nio.org) of the National Institute of Oceanography (CSIR-NIO), Goa. The last date for online application is 31 January 2020.

CSIR-NIO, Goa Recruitment 2020 Employment Newspaper Advertisement

Official Notification for CSIR-NIO, Goa Recruitment 2020

Online Application for CSIR-NIO, Goa Recruitment 2020

Official Website

