CSL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 For 356 Various Post: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has invited online application for the 356 ITI/Technician Trade Apprentices posts on its official website. Check CSL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

CSL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has published notification for recruitment of 356 ITI/Technician Trade Apprentices posts. Candidates having 10th Passed with ITI (National Trade Certificate - NTC) can apply for CSL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 on or before 26 October 2022.

A total of 356 vacancies will be filled in various trades including Electrician, Fitter, Welder, Machinist, Electronic Mechanic, Accounting& Taxation, Basic Nursing and Palliative care and others.

You can check all the details about the CSL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 including application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Important Date CSL Apprentice Recruitment 2022:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 26 October 2022

Vacancy Details CSL Apprentice Recruitment 2022:

ITI Trade Apprentices:

Electrician-46

Fitter-36

Welder-47

Machinist-10

Electronic Mechanic -15

Instrument Mechanic- 14

Draughtsman (Mechanical)-06

Draughtsman (Civil)-04

Painter (Genl.)- 10

Mechanic Motor Vehicle-10

Sheet Metal Worker- 47

Shipwright Wood (Carpenter)- 19

Mechanic Diesel- 37

Fitter Pipe (Plumber)- 37

Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Mechanic- 10

Technician (Vocational) Apprentices

Accounting& Taxation-01

Basic Nursing and Palliative care -01

Customer Relationship Management-02

Electrical & Electronic Technology-01

Food & Restaurant Management-03

Eligibility Criteria CSL Apprentice Recruitment 2022:

Educational Qualification

ITI Trade Apprentices: Pass in X standard

Pass in ITI (National Trade Certificate - NTC) in the concerned trade

Technician (Vocational) Apprentices: Pass in Vocational Higher Secondary

Education (VHSE) in the concerned discipline.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification including Trades information for the posts.

Click Here: CSL Apprentice Recruitment 2022



How To Apply CSL Apprentice Recruitment 2022:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the User Manual published on the website www.cochinshipyard.in through the application path - www.cochinshipyard.in> Career> CSL (Kochi) > ERecruitment -Trainees/Apprentices on or before 26 October 2022.