CSPHCL Recruitment 2021 for 707 DEO and JE Posts, Apply Online @cspdcl.co.in

Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company Ltd (CSPGCL) is looking to recruit 707 Data Entry Operator and Junior Engineer on cspc.co.in/cspgcl. Check Vacancy Break Up, Application Link, Educational Qualification and Other Details Here.

CSPHCLRecruitment 2021 Notification: Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company Ltd (CSPHCL) is looking to recruit 400 Date Entry Operator (DEO) and 307 Junior Engineer (JE). The candidates having required eligibility can register for CSPHCL from tomorrow i.e. 29 September 2021. The candidates will be given one month period to submit their application i.e. 28 October 2021.

More details on CSPGCL Recruitment such as vacancy details, educational qualification, salary, application fee and other details.

CSPGHL DEO Notification

CSPGHL DEO Online Application

CSPGHL JE Notification

CSPGHL DEO Online Application

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 29 September 2021 Last Date of Application - 28 October 2021

CSPHCL Vacancy Details

Date Entry Operator - 400 Posts

Backlog - 50

Jagdalpur - 68

Ambikapur - 44

Raipur-Bilaspur-Raigadh-Durg-Rajnandgaon - 238

JE - 307 Posts

Electrical - 209

IT - 13

Computer Science - 12

Mechanical - 27

Electronics - 06

Civil - 40

CSPHCL Salary:

DEO - Rs. 19800-62600

JE - Rs. 35400 - 12400

Eligibility Criteria CSPHCL DEO and JE Posts

Educational Qualification:

Graduate Apprentice - Diploma Degree in Engineering in relevant discipline

DEO - Graduation Degree and One year Diploma. 5000 Key Depression in English and Hindi

How to Apply for CSPHCL Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 29 September to 28 October 2021.

Application Fee:

JE

UR - Rs. 1000/-

SC/ST - Rs. 700/-