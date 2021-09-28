CSPHCL Recruitment 2021 for 707 DEO and JE Posts, Apply Online @cspdcl.co.in

CSPHCLRecruitment 2021 Notification: Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company Ltd (CSPHCL) is looking to recruit 400 Date Entry Operator (DEO) and 307 Junior Engineer (JE). The candidates having required eligibility can register for CSPHCL from tomorrow i.e. 29 September 2021. The candidates will be given one month period to submit their application i.e. 28 October 2021.
More details on CSPGCL Recruitment such as vacancy details, educational qualification, salary, application fee and other details.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 29 September 2021
- Last Date of Application - 28 October 2021
CSPHCL Vacancy Details
Date Entry Operator - 400 Posts
Backlog - 50
Jagdalpur - 68
Ambikapur - 44
Raipur-Bilaspur-Raigadh-Durg-Rajnandgaon - 238
JE - 307 Posts
Electrical - 209
IT - 13
Computer Science - 12
Mechanical - 27
Electronics - 06
Civil - 40
CSPHCL Salary:
DEO - Rs. 19800-62600
JE - Rs. 35400 - 12400
Eligibility Criteria CSPHCL DEO and JE Posts
Educational Qualification:
Graduate Apprentice - Diploma Degree in Engineering in relevant discipline
DEO - Graduation Degree and One year Diploma. 5000 Key Depression in English and Hindi
How to Apply for CSPHCL Recruitment 2021 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 29 September to 28 October 2021.
Application Fee:
JE
UR - Rs. 1000/-
SC/ST - Rs. 700/-