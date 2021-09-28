CSPHCL JE Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for 307 Vacancies, Apply Online from tomorrow onwards

CSPHCL JE Recruitment 2021 Notification Released at cspc.co.in for 307 Vacancies. Check Educational Qualification, Experience, Selection Criteria, Salary and Other Details Here.

CSPHCL JE Recruitment 2021: Chhattisgarh State Power Holding Company Limited (CSPHCL) has released notification recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer in Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company Limited (CSPDCL), Chhattisgarh State Power Transmission Company Limited (CSPTCL) and Chhatisgarh State Power Generation Company Limited (CSPTCL). Interested candidates can submit applications on or before 28 October 2021. A total of 307 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process.

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit. The candidates can refer to the below details including educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement date of submission of online application: 29 September 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 28 October 2021

Last date of submitting the fee through NET Banking/Credit Card/Debit Card/UPI etc. - 28 October 2021

CSPHCL JE Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Junior Engineer - 307 Vacancies

CSPHCL JE Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Electrical - Diploma in Electrical/Electrical & Electronics/Electrical & Instrumentation Engineering from any Government Recognized University.

Information Technology - Diploma in Information Technology from any recognized University.

Computer Science - Diploma in Computer Science from any government recognized Institute.

Mechanical - Diploma in Mechanical/Production Engineering from any government recognized institute.

Electronics - Diploma in Electronics/Eletronics & Telecommunication/Electronics & Instrumentation from any recognized University.

Civil - Diploma in Civil Engineering in any government recognized university.

CSPHCL JE Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 19 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download CSPHCL JE Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

CSPHCL JE Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection process involves an online computer-based test of 2 hours duration. Online Computer Based Test (CBT) shall comprise of 100 objective type questions with Multiple Choice Questions consisting of Part -1 80 questions related to the professional subject and part 2 -20 questions to judge the general awareness and reasoning. The final selection shall be based on a merit list on the basis of marks obtained in online CBT.

How to apply for CSPHCL JE Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 28 October 2021.

CSPHCL JE Recruitment 2021 Application Fee