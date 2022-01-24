CTET Answer Key 2021 (Released) @ctet.nic.in, Download Response Sheet Direct Link Here

Central Teacher Eligibility Test has released CTET Answer Key 2021-22 on its official website of @ctet.nic.in, Check how to download CTET Answer Key 2021 and response sheet direct link here.

CTET Answer Key 2021-22: CTET Answer Key 2021-22 has been released on the official website of ctet.nic.in. All such candidates who have appeared in the written exam for the CTET can check the answer key available on the official website of Central Teacher Eligibility Test- ctet.nic.in.

It is noted that CTET December 2021 Exam was conducted from 16th December 2021 to 13th January 2022 in online mode across different Exam Centres.

You can download the Response Sheet from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download CTET Answer Key 2021-22 Check Steps

Visit the official website of Central Teacher Eligibility Test i.e. -ctet.nic.in Go the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December Section on Home Page. Click on the link " Through Application Number and Password/Through Application Number and Date of Birth"given on the Home Page. A New Window will open where you will have to provide your login credentials on the link. You should take Print Out of the CTET Answer Key 2021-22 and save a copy for future reference.

You can download directly the CTET Response Sheet2021-22 directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: CTET Response Sheet2021-22





It is noted that there are two papers in the CTET Exam. Paper-1 is basically for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V. Paper-2 is for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII.

