CTET Eligibility Criteria 2023: Check Age Limit, Education Qualification

selection of candidates as teachers for classes I to VIII. To be eligible for applying, candidates must meet all the requirements as laid down by CBSE.

Get All Details About CTET Eligibility Criteria Here.

CTET Eligibility Criteria 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is the governing body for deciding the eligibility criteria for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) exam. Candidates must ensure that they fulfil all the requirements as laid down for applying for selection as teachers in classes I to VIII. The eligibility criteria include age limit, educational qualifications, nationality, and other various factors.

In this article, we have provided the complete details about CTET eligibility criteria including age limit, upper age limit relaxation, and educational qualifications for all posts.

CTET 2023 Overview

Below, aspirants can find details related to the CTET recruitment such as the organising body, exam category, language of the exam, etc. Refer to the table below:

CTET 2023 Overview Exam Name CTET (Central Teacher Eligibility Test) Exam Conducting Body CBSE Category Teaching Jobs Exam Level National Mode of Exam Online (Computer Based Test) Language of Exam English and Hindi Selection Process Paper 1 (classes 1 to 5) Paper 2 (classes 6 to 8)

CTET Eligibility Criteria 2023

Here, we discuss the nationality, age limit, and educational qualifications in detail for CTET recruitment. Aspirants applying for Paper 1 or Paper 2 or both should ensure that they meet all the criteria.

Nationality

Candidates must be a citizen of India.

Age Limit

A candidate must have attained the minimum age of 18 years however there is no maximum age limit.

Educational Qualification

As per the eligibility norms for the CTET exam, one must also possess the required educational qualifications. Candidates must refer to the eligibility for paper 1 and paper 2 before filling up the application form.

In 2022, the National Council for Teaching Education (NCTE) revised the eligibility criteria for candidates who wish to pursue Teacher Training Courses (TTC). Following are the revised changes:

Candidates enrolled in a TTC are eligible for the exam.

Candidates must possess a post-graduate degree with a minimum of 55% or equivalent and a 3-year integrated B.Ed -M.Ed.

Candidates must also meet the requirements laid down by the concerning agency or recruiting body such as Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti or Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan.

CTET Paper 1 Eligibility

Candidates aspiring to be teachers for classes 1 to 5 in primary schools must look at the qualification requirements below:

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in the first year of a 2-year diploma in elementary education (by whatever name known).

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks and passed or appearing in the first year of a 2-year diploma in elementary education (by whatever name known), by the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure), Regulations, 2002.

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passing or appearing in the first year of a 4-year bachelor of elementary education (B.El.Ed).

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in the first year of a 2-year diploma in education (special education).

Graduation with at least 50% marks and bachelor of education (B.Ed).

CTET Paper 2 Eligibility

Candidates aspiring to be teachers for classes 6 to 8 in primary schools must look at the qualification requirements below: