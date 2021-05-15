CTET July 2021 Exam Might Be Postponed Due to COVID-19: Check Details

CTET 2021 Exam Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the CTET July 2021 @ctet.nic.in. The 14th edition of Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) was held on 31st January 2021 for primary and upper primary teachers to help candidates gain eligibility to apply for recruitment in KVS/NVS/Misc schools once the COVID-19 situation eases in India. In 2020, the exam was supposed to be held on July 4, however, due to the nationwide lockdown, the exam was rescheduled for January 31, 2021.

The CBSE conducts the Central Teaching Eligibility Test in two shifts for CTET Paper I and Paper-II. CTET Paper 1 is for candidates who want to become a teacher of Classes I-V and CTET Paper 2 is for Classes VI-VII teachers. CTET Eligibility Certificate is essential for the aspirants to secure a teaching job in any Government or private school. Candidates who qualify for the CTET exam become eligible to apply for the recruitment in Kendriya Vidyalaya, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya or any other Central School by applying to their respective recruitment drive.

CTET Important Dates 2021

Event Date Start date of CTET Application Form 2021 June 2021 Last Date to fill the application form June 2021 Release of CTET Admit Card A Week Before Exam CTET 2020 Exam Date To be announced

CTET Application Process 2021

Candidates need to fill the Online Application Form to apply for the CTET examination. Here is the procedure to fill the CTET application form:

STEP 1: Visit official website www.ctet.nic.in

STEP 2: Click “Apply Online”

STEP 3: Fill in the Online Application Form by entering personal details and get the Registration Number.

STEP 4: Upload Photograph and Signature in the prescribed format

STEP 5: Pay examination Fee by e-challan or debit card/credit card/net banking

STEP 6: Print Confirmation page

