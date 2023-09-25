CTET Result 2023 Analysis: 16.79% Pass Percentage Appeared Candidates Qualified the Exam, Check More Stats Here!

Out of the 4 Lakh candidates close to 3 Lakh cleared paper 1 and approximately 1 Lakh cleared paper 2. Earlier a total of 29.03 Lakh candidates appeared for the CTET exam 2023. Among the total candidates, 15.01 Lakh candidates appeared for paper 1 while 14.02 lakh appeared for paper 2.

CBSE CTET Result 2023 has been announced on September 25 at ctet.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Along with the result CBSE has also released the number of candidates qualified in CTET by securing qualifying marks with respect to their category. According to CTET 2023 result analysis, on paper first 24.6% of candidates qualified for the exam while on paper second 8.66% passed the test.

Overall 16.7% of candidates have passed CTET 2023 as per the exam data released by the CBSE. A total of 3.99 lakh qualified in the exam out of a total of 23.79 lakh appeared candidates.

To download CTET Result 2023: Check Here

Also Read in Hindi - CTET Result 2023 Analysis

CBSE CTET Result 2023: Analysis, Pass Percent and Appeared Vs Qualified

Below the detailed analysis of Pass Percent and Appeared Vs Qualified is given

CTET Result 2023: A total of 16.79% of candidates passed the exam

In CTET 2023, a total of 29.03 lakh candidates registered while 23.79 lakh appeared in the pen and paper-based exam held on August 20. The exam was conducted in two sessions at 3121 exam centres across India. Among the total appeared candidates 2.98 lakh candidates passed the exam. According to the result analysis, more than 19 lakh candidates failed to secure the minimum qualifying marks.

Paper Registered Candidates Appeared Candidates Qualified Candidates Percentage Qualified Paper 1 1501474 1213704 298758 24.61% Paper 2 1402022 1166178 101057 8.66% Total 2903496 2379882 399815 16.79%

CTET Result 2023 Paper 1: A total of 24.61% candidates passed the exam

In CTET 2023, a total of 15.01 lakh candidates registered for the paper 1 out of which 12.13 lakh appeared. Among the total appeared candidates only 2.98 lakh candidates have qualified for the exam. The CTET result 2023 analysis for Paper 1 is mentioned in the table below.

CTET Paper 1 Result Analysis

Paper Registered Candidates Appeared Candidates Qualified Candidates Percentage Qualified Paper 1 1501474 1213704 298758 24.61%

CTET Result 2023 Paper 2: A total of 8.66% of candidates passed the exam

In CTET 2023, a total of 14.02 lakh candidates registered for the paper 2 out of which 11.66 lakh appeared. Among the total appeared candidates only 1.01 lakh candidates have qualified for the exam. The CTET result 2023 analysis for Paper 2 is mentioned in the table below.

CTET Paper 2 Result Analysis

Paper Registered Candidates Appeared Candidates Qualified Candidates Percentage Qualified Paper 2 1402022 1166178 101057 8.66%

While sharing the result data, CBSE informed that the CTET 2023 marksheet and qualifying certificate of the candidates will also be uploaded in the Digilocker shortly. “The candidates may download it by using their mobile number provided by them in their online application form of CTET July– 2023,” it added. Those candidates who have qualified for CTET 2023 paper 1 will be eligible for teaching jobs for Classes 1 to 5 while those who cleared CTET 2023 paper 2 are eligible for teaching Classes 6 to 8 in schools.