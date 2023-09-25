CTET Result 2023 declared at ctet.nic.in; Direct Link to Download Scorecard and No. of Passing Students

CTET Result 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has been announced today - September 25, 2023. Candidates can download CBSE CTET 2023 results from the official website ctet.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in/ctet_23_aug/CtetAug23.htm by entering the ROLL NUMBER. Approx 4 lakhs candidates have passed the exam which makes the pass percentage 13.77. The examination authority has declared the ctet results of only those candidates who have secured equal to more than the qualifying marks with respect to their category. The minimum passing mark for general category candidates is 60% (90/150) while for OBC/SC/ST category candidates is 55% (82/150).

The result is released on the official website - www.ctet.nic.in. The candidates can check the direct link using their credentials and check the marks in each subject. The website is working absolutely fine. The candidates need not worry about the link.

CTET Result 2023 - Announced on 25 September Click Here to download CTET August Result CTET Result 2023: No of Passed Candidates This time, approx 4 lakh candidates have qualified in CTET August 2023. Check the passed candidates in Paper 1 and Paper in the table given below: CTET August 2023 Registered Candidates Appeared Qualified August 2023 Paper 1 15,01,474 12,13,704 2,98,758 August 2023 Paper 2 14,02,022 11,66,178 1,01,057 CTET Final Answer Key 2023 CTET exam was held on 20 August 2023. The provisional answer key was released on 15 September and the objections were invited till 18 September. The final answer key be available on the official website in due course of time. The candidates can check the status of their objections on the final answer key. Previously, the final answer key was released along with the result. CTET August 2023 Marksheet Those who qualify in the exam will receive a CTET Certificate, and all candidates appearing in the exam will receive a CTET Mark Sheet. Candidates can obtain these documents through:" Digilocker UMANG app

CTET Exam 2023 Result Link: Steps to download CTET Scorecard?

The candidate can download CTET Scorecard from the official website by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Open the CTET website i.e. ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on ‘CTET August Result 2023’ flashing on the homepage

Step 3: This link will redirect you to a new page where you are required to login using your Roll/Registration Number

Step 4: Check your CTET Paper 1 Score or CTET Paper 2 Scores\

Step 5: Take the print out of the scorecard

What are the details mentioned on the CTET Result 2023?

The scorecard of the candidates consists of the following details

Name of the Candidate Father’s Name/Mother’s Name Category Application Number Roll Number Paper Name Total Marks Secured Marks secured on each paper Qualifying status Percentile score Percentile score in each subject Result Date

What are the minimum qualifying marks for the CTET 2023 Exam?

The qualifying mark of CTET 2023 is 60% or more which means a candidate shas to get a minimum of 90 out of the total 150 marks. There will be reservation of the marks for reserved categories as follow:

Category Marks Percentage OBC/SC/ST 82 marks out of 150 55% UR 90 marks out of 150 60%

Is CTET Result 2023 Compulsory for PGT?

No, the Central Teacher Eligibility Test is not compulsory for PGT (Post Graduate Teacher) posts as it is not mandatory for the teachers who want to go to government and government-aided schools from 9th to 12th class. However, it is compulsory for teachers who want to teach 1st to 8th class students. The candidates who want to apply for PGT Posts, should have a master's degree in the subject they want to teach, along with a bachelor of education (B.Ed.) degree.

Is CTET Result 2023 Compulsory for all who are looking for teacher jobs?

CTET is mandatory in all government schools for teaching jobs for 1st to 8th class and the majority of private schools hire teachers with CTET certificates. So, candidates who want to teach in Class 1 to 8 must apply for CTET. The eligibility criteria for teacher jobs vary from state to state and from school to school. Hence, candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria before applying for teaching posts.

Is B. Ed Compulsory for the CTET Exam?

No, B.Ed. is not compulsory for the CTET exam.

Is CTET Result 2023: Is it valid for a Lifetime?

Yes, the CTET Certificate is valid for a lifetime. However, there is no restriction on the number of attempts a person can take to acquire a CTET Certificate. A person who has qualified for CTET may also appear again to improve his/her score.

CTET Result 2023: How many candidates pass

Last year, 9.5 lakh students cleared the exam of which 579844 qualified in CTET Paper 1 and 376025 candidates qualified in CTET Paper 2. The candidates can check pass percentage and other details of previous years in the table below.

CTET Year Pass Percentage Candidates Appeared Qualified August 2023 Paper 1 13.77% 12,13,704 2,98,758 August 2023 Paper 2 11,66,178 1,01,057 December 2022 Paper 1 14,22,959 5,79,844 December 2022 Paper 2 12,76,071 3,76,025 January 2021 Paper 1 33.25% 12,47,217 4,14,798 January 2021 Paper 2 21.68% 11,04,454 2,39,501 December 2019 Paper 1 17.50% 14,13,390 2,47,386 December 2019 Paper 2 29.73% 9,91,755 2,94,899 July 2019 Paper 1 15.78% 13,59,478 2,14,658 July 2019 Paper 2 13.48% 10,17,553 1,37,172

If I qualify for the CTET exam, how much salary will I get?

A CTET-passed teacher working at the primary level will get around Rs 35,000 to 37,000 while an upper-primary level get a salary of Rs 43,000 to 46,000. A CTET-qualified PGT teacher receives a pay scale of Rs 48,000-50,000, However, the salary of a CTET teacher depends on a number of factors such as the school type, experience, location etc. However, in general, CTET-qualified teachers can expect to earn a good salary.

Which Degree is Important for CTET?

2-year Diploma in Elementary Education, a 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B. El. Ed), or a 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education), and a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed).

