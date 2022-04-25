CTTC Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Engineer,Technician and Others @cttc.gov.in, Download PDF

CTTC Bhubaneswar has invited online application for the Technician and Others on its official website. Check CTTC Bhubaneswar recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

CTTC Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification: Central Tool Room & Training Centre, Bhubaneswar has released job notification in the Employment News (23-29 April) 2022 for Sr. Engineer (Production), Engineer (Training), Store Keeper, Administrative Asst. Gr.I and others.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 17th May 2022.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Degree/Diploma in Mechanical/Production Engineering/ITI certificate with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for CTTC Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification.

Notification Details for CTTC Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2022 Jobs :

Advertisement No. CTTC/BBS/A&A/PERS/05/22]

Important Dates for CTTC Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 17th May 2022

Vacancy Details for CTTC Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification:

Sr. Engineer (Production)-01

Engineer (Training)-01

Store Keeper-01

Administrative Asst. Gr.I-01

Technician Gr.II-04

Eligibility Criteria for CTTC Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification:

Qualification: (Essential)

Degree/Diploma in Mechanical/Production Engineering or Diploma in Tool &

Die Making from a recognized University/ Institute.

Die Making from a recognized University/ Institute. Degree/Diploma in Electrical/Electronics Engineering from a recognized

University / Institute.

University / Institute. Degree in Commerce from recognized University.

Degree in any discipline from a recognized university.

ITI certificate in Machinist/Turner/Fitter/Tool Room Certificate from a SIDO

Tool Room or recognized Institute.

Qualification: (Desirable)

Post Graduate Diploma in Tool Design/ CAD-CAM or equivalent from recognized Institution.

Post Graduate Diploma in Tool Design or CAD-CAM or tool engineering from recognized institution.

Diploma/Post Diploma in Material Management from a recognized Institute.

Degree in commerce from recognized University.

Certificate course in CAD/CAM/CNC from recognized Institution.

Check notification link for details of the experience and others for the posts.

How to Apply for CTTC Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification:

Candidates can apply for these posts in the enclosed prescribed format only with self-certified photocopies of relevant certificates/ testimonials on or before 17th May 2022, 5.00pm.