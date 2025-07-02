Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
[LIVE] CUET Result 2025: NTA CUET UG Result Release on 4th July at cuet.nta.nic.in, Check Steps to Download Scorecard PDF - More Details Here

CUET UG 2025 Result Date: NTA will declare the CUET UG 2025 result on July 04 on its official website- cuet.nta.nic.in. Keep checking this page for the real-time updates on CUET UG Result, also get the direct result link, and steps to download the PDF.

Jul 4, 2025, 10:55 IST
CUET UG 2025 Result Live Updates
CUET UG 2025 Result Live Updates

HIGHLIGHTS

  • CUET UG Result 2025 Releasing Today
  • Check direct link to download CUET UG Result 2025
  • CUET UG Final Answer Keys OUT

CUET UG 2025 Result Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CUET UG Final Answer Keys on July 01, now the candidates are eagerly waiting for the CUET UG 2025 result, which is expected to be declared on 4th July, as confirmed by NTA through a social media post. The result will be released on the official websites — cuet.nta.nic.in. This year’s CUET UG was held between May 13 and June 3, 2025, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam was conducted in 379 cities, including 26 cities outside India, with around 13.5 lakh candidates appearing. The CUET UG 2025 is one of the most important exams for students seeking admission to undergraduate programs in central and other participating universities across India. In this article, you will get the latest updates on the CUET UG result 2025, including the direct link and steps to download the result PDF.

CUET UG 2025 Result Release Date

Finally, the NTA has announced an official date for the results. According to a social media post from NTA's official account, the CUET UG Result 2025 will be released on July 4, 2025. Candidates will be able to check their results by logging into their accounts on the official website – cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET UG 2025 Final Answer Keys OUT, 27 Questions Dropped

On July 1, 2025, the NTA published the final answer key after reviewing objections raised by candidates against the provisional key released earlier on June 17. In a significant move, NTA dropped 27 questions across various subjects. This means these questions will not be considered while calculating students’ final scores.

How to Check CUET UG 2025 Result?

Candidates can check their CUET UG Result 2025 online at the official website of NTA once it is released officially. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the CUET UG Result 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘CUET UG 2025 Result’ option once available there

Step 3: Fill in the required details and click on the submit button.

Step 4: CUET UG Scorecard 2025 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and take the printout for future reference.

LIVE UPDATES
  • Jul 3, 2025, 13:44 IST

    CUET UG 2025 Final Answer Keys, NTA Dropped 27 Questions

    The NTA has released the CUET UG 2025 final answer keys on July 01 after thoroughly reviewing all objections received from the candidates. A total of 27 questions were dropped across subjects due to ambiguity, technical issues, or question errors. All candidates who attempted a dropped question are awarded full marks, regardless of their response.

  • Jul 3, 2025, 13:07 IST

    Recover CUET UG 2025 login credentials

    • Forgot Password: Use “Forgot Password,” then choose security question, SMS, or email verification.
    • Forgot Application Number: Check email/SMS, confirmation page, or contact the NTA helpline.
    • Not able to use password: Use Application Number and DOB to log in, where available.

    Once you’ve retrieved or reset your credentials, return to the CUET portal to check your result once released.

  • Jul 3, 2025, 12:40 IST

    Credentials required to check CUET UG result

    Once the CUET UG results are declared, candidates will need specific login details to access their scorecards. Knowing these credentials beforehand ensures a smooth and quick retrieval process. Make sure you have the following essential information ready to check your CUET UG result without any hassle.

    • Application Number
    • Date of Birth (DOB)
  • Jul 3, 2025, 12:13 IST

    CUET UG 2025 List of Participating Universities

    CUET UG 2025 serves as a single-window entrance exam for admission to undergraduate programs in Central, State, Deemed, and Private Universities across India for the academic session 2025–26. This year, more than 240 universities are participating in the CUET UG exam. The details are as follows:

    • Central Universities: 49
    • State Universities: 35
    • Deemed Universities: 25
    • Private Universities: 129
    • Government Institutions: 05
  • Jul 2, 2025, 22:58 IST

    Admission to Top Universities After CUET UG 2025 Result

    Top universities like Delhi University, Banaras Hindu University, Jamia Millia Islamia, University of Allahabad, and many others have their own admission process and release their cut-off lists shortly after the result is declared. All the interested students are advised to keep checking the university websites for updates.

  • Jul 2, 2025, 21:54 IST

    CUET UG 2025 Result Date Confirm by NTA

    In a major relief for students awaiting the CUET UG 2025 results, the NTA has officially confirmed the result release date. According to a social media post, the CUET UG 2025 results will be announced on July 4.

     

  • Jul 2, 2025, 21:12 IST

    List of Participating State Universities in CUET UG 2025

    A total of 35 state universities are participating in the CUET UG 2025 exam. The top state universities are listed below:

    • Delhi Technological University
    • Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University
    • Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya
    • Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University
    • Madan Mohan Malaviya University Of Technology
    • Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand University
    • University Of Jammu
    • Vikram University
  • Jul 2, 2025, 20:28 IST

    What After CUET UG Result?

    Once the result is out, the next step is university-wise counselling and admission. Participating universities will release their own cut-off marks or merit lists based on CUET scores. Students must visit the official websites of their chosen universities to check eligibility, fill in admission forms, and follow counselling guidelines.

    Each university will conduct its own counselling process, including document verification, seat allotment, and fee payment.

  • Jul 2, 2025, 19:50 IST

    Details Mentioned on CUET Scorecard

    The CUET UG 2025 scorecard will include the following details:

    • Candidate’s name and roll number
    • Application number
    • Subjects appeared for
    • Raw marks and NTA score (percentile)
    • Subject-wise marks and percentile
    • Qualifying status
  • Jul 2, 2025, 18:58 IST

    How to Check CUET UG 2025 Result?

    Once the result is declared, students can follow these simple steps to download their scorecard:

    • Visit the official NTA websites: cuet.nta.nic.in or exams.nta.ac.in
    • Click on the “CUET UG 2025 Result” link on the homepage.
    • Enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin.
    • Click on “Submit” to view your scorecard.
    • Download and save the result for future use during counselling and admission.
  • Jul 2, 2025, 18:24 IST

    CUET UG 2025 Top Central Universities

    In 2025, there are a total of 48 central universities are participating in the CUET UG exam. Some of them are listed below:

    • University Of Delhi 
    • Aligarh Muslim University
    • Banaras Hindu University
    • University Of Hyderabad
    • Jamia Millia Islamia
    • Jawaharlal Nehru University
    • University Of Allahabad
  • Jul 2, 2025, 17:56 IST

    CUET UG 2025 Exam Dates

    The CUET UG 2025 exam was conducted from May 13 to June 03 in three shifts across the country.

  • Jul 2, 2025, 17:37 IST

    CUET UG 2025 Marking Schemr

    • Five marks for each correct answer.
    • For each wrong answer, one mark will be deducted as a penalty.
    • If a question is left blank i.e. no answer is given by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.
  • Jul 2, 2025, 17:19 IST

    CUET UG 2025 Mode of Exam

    The CUET UG 2025 was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

  • Jul 2, 2025, 17:04 IST

    CUET UG Exam Conducting Body

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the CUET UG exam for admission to undergraduate courses in central, state, and other participating universities.

