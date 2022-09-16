CUET Results 2022: What is Equipercentile? Check Procedure for Normalization of Marks here

CUET UG 2022 Results have been announced on the official website. Students who have appeared for the CUET UG 2022 exams can check below the detailed explanation of the normalization of scores done to derive the results of the students.

After conducting the entrance examinations for admissions to undergraduate programmes, the National Testing Agency has finally released the CUET UG 2022 Examination Results on the official website. The scores of the students have been released based on the normalization method used by the officials to calculate the marks of the students who appeared for the exams in different sessions on different days.

Candidates can find below a detailed explanation of the CUET UG 2022 Score normalization method used for calculating the marks of the students who have appeared for the exams.

How normalization of marks will be carried out for CUET-UG

CUET UG 2022 Normalization of Scores and Equipercentile Method

Step 1: Calculate Raw Marks and Percentile of students in each shift

CUET UG 2022 Entrance Exams were conducted from July 15 to August 30, 2022. Since the exams were conducted in different phases and sessions for the students, calculation of marks had to be such that every student is evaluated in a fair manner.

To calculate the marks across the different subjects for a particular subject the Percentile of each group of students for each shift needs to be drawn using the Raw Marks secured in the entrance exam.

Example if the number of students who appeared in a single shift is 100 their marks will be sorted in a decreasing order. If a particular candidate has secured 87% and 80 out of 100 students have secured less than or equal to 87% the percentile of the students will be 80/100=0.8.

It must be noted that the percentile of the students will be calculated between 0-1 and is usually rounded off to the requisite number or decimal places.

Step 2: Arrange these percentiles in a descending order by noting down Raw marks obtained in each shift.

Assuming that there are Six students three of whom have taken the test in the first shift and three in second shift all for the same subject. The Raw Marks of these students, the percentiles in a given subject is calculated and sorted in a decreasing order. The Raw Marks in the test in each shift is also noted corresponding to the percentile. Refer to table below

Step 3: Using Linear Interpolation to calculate the marks of the students

Since a few of the students attended Shift 1 and not Shift 2 their Raw marks in shift 2 will not be present vice versa for those who have appeared for the paper in Shift 2. These missing marks in each shift are calculated using the ‘Interpolation’ method which is a way of estimating missing marks of students who are absent in one shift because they have taken the test in another shift.

Step 4: Calculate the normalized marks for each student on a common scale

Using the Interpolation method each percentile value of the candidate sorted in descending order will have marks of both shifts, Raw Marks and Interpolated marks. The Raw Marks are available in the Shift which was attended by the students and Interpolated marks are estimated in the other shift as the students could not have taken the test again.

Marks for each student can be calculated by taking the average of the actual Raw Marks in one shift and the marks obtained using the Interpolation method in the other shift which will give a normalized mark for the corresponding percentile of each candidate.

The Normalization method mentioned above has been used to calculate the marks of the students who have appeared for the CUET UG 2022 examinations where students have appeared for multiple sessions with different difficulty levels in a given subject. The scorecard of the students will have the percentile secured and the normalized marks of the students.

