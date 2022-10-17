Custom Marine Staff Recruitment 2022 For Various Group C Posts: 8th/10th Pass Can Apply, Check Eligibility

Office of the Commissioner of Customs (Preventive), Jamnagar has invited online application for the Group C Posts on its official website. Check Custom Marine Staff recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Custom Marine Staff Recruitment 2022: Office of the Commissioner of Customs (Preventive), Jamnagar has published notification for recruitment of Group C posts in the Employment News (15-21 October)2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these Group C posts including Tradesman, Engine Driver and other on or before 14 November 2022.

You will have to send the application form dully filled with all the essential documents as mentioned in the notification to the address given on the notification on or before 25 November 2022.

Candidates having specific educational qualification including 8th/10th pass with additional eligibility can apply for Custom Marine Staff Recruitment 2022.

Important Date Custom Marine Staff Recruitment 2022:

Last Date for Submission of Application:14 November 2022

Vacancy Details Custom Marine Staff Recruitment 2022:

Tindel-05

Sukhani-10

Engine Driver-04

Launch Mechanic-05

Tradesman-02

Seaman-01

Eligibility Criteria Custom Marine Staff Recruitment 2022:

Educational Qualification

Tindel-8th Pass. 10 Year Experience in sea going vessel with 5 years experience independent handling of mechanized craft fitted with auxiliary sails.

Candidates willing to apply for these posts are required to check the details notification given below for eligibility criteria for the posts.

How To Apply Custom Marine Staff Recruitment 2022:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the official website posts on or before 14 November 2022. Candidates will have to send the application downloaded from official website with all the essential documents as mentioned in the notification to the address given on the notification on or before 25 November 2022.