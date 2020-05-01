Dada Dev Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2020 for Sr Resident Posts, Walk in Interview

Dada Dev Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2020: Shri Dada Dev Matri Avum Shishu Chikitsalaya (SDDMASC), Dadri, New Delhi has invited applications for the Senior Resident posts. Eligible candidates can attend walk in interview from 06 May to 11 May 2020.

Important Date:

Walk-in-interview Date : 06 May to 11 May 2020

Time - 9 AM

Venue - Office of Medical Superintendent, Administrative Block, 2nd floor Shri Dada Dev Matri Avum Shishu Chikitsalaya (SDDMASC), Dadri, New Delhi-110045

Shri Dada Dev Matri Avum Shishu Chikitsalaya (SDDMASC) Dadri New Delhi Senior Resident Vacancy Details

Sr Resident Posts - 7 Posts

OBST. & Gynaecology: 02 Posts

Anaesthesia: 01 Post

Radiology: 02 Posts

Paediatrics: 02 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Senior Resident Job

Educational Qualification:

PG Degree/MD/ Diploma from an institution recognized by Medical Council of India (MCI). If candidate with PG Degree/MD/Diploma are not available then applicants with at least two years experience in concerned speciality may be considered.

MBBS/PG Degree/MD/ Diploma must be registered in the DMC Registration with validity

Age Limit:

40 years

Salary:

Level 11 of pay matrix with basic pay Rs. 67,700/-

How to Apply

Eligible candidates can attend walk-in-interview at the Office of Medical Superintendent, Administrative Block, 2nd floor Shri Dada Dev Matri Avum Shishu Chikitsalaya (SDDMASC), Dadri, New Delhi-110045 along with original and self attested photocopies of DMC/ Class 10th certificate/ Degree/ Diploma/ Internship/ Experience/ Adhar/ PAN on scheduled date and time.