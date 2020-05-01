Study at Home
Search

Dada Dev Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2020 for Sr Resident Posts, Walk in Interview

Shri Dada Dev Matri Avum Shishu Chikitsalaya (SDDMASC), Dadri New Delhi has invited applications for the Senior Resident posts. Details Here

May 1, 2020 09:52 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
Dada Dev Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2020
Dada Dev Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2020

Dada Dev Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2020: Shri Dada Dev Matri Avum Shishu Chikitsalaya (SDDMASC), Dadri, New Delhi has invited applications for the Senior Resident posts. Eligible candidates can attend walk in interview from 06 May to 11 May 2020.

Important Date:

  • Walk-in-interview Date : 06 May to 11 May 2020
  • Time - 9 AM
  • Venue - Office of Medical Superintendent, Administrative Block, 2nd floor Shri Dada Dev Matri Avum Shishu Chikitsalaya (SDDMASC), Dadri, New Delhi-110045

Shri Dada Dev Matri Avum Shishu Chikitsalaya (SDDMASC) Dadri New Delhi Senior Resident Vacancy Details

Sr Resident Posts - 7 Posts

  • OBST. & Gynaecology: 02 Posts
  • Anaesthesia: 01 Post
  • Radiology: 02 Posts
  • Paediatrics: 02 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Senior Resident Job 

Educational Qualification:

  • PG Degree/MD/ Diploma from an institution recognized by Medical Council of India (MCI). If candidate with PG Degree/MD/Diploma are not available then applicants with at least two years experience in concerned speciality may be considered.
  • MBBS/PG Degree/MD/ Diploma must be registered in the DMC Registration with validity

Age Limit:

40 years

Dada Dev Hospital Delhi Sr Resident Official Notification Download Here

Click Here

Official Website Link

Click Here

Download our Sarkari Naukri app from Play Store

Salary:

Level 11 of pay matrix with basic pay Rs. 67,700/-

How to Apply

Eligible candidates can attend walk-in-interview at the Office of Medical Superintendent, Administrative Block, 2nd floor Shri Dada Dev Matri Avum Shishu Chikitsalaya (SDDMASC), Dadri, New Delhi-110045 along with original and self attested photocopies of DMC/ Class 10th certificate/ Degree/ Diploma/ Internship/ Experience/ Adhar/ PAN on scheduled date and time.

 

Related Categories

Job Summary
NotificationDada Dev Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2020 for Sr Resident Posts, Walk in Interview
Last Date of SubmissionMay 11, 2020
Citynew delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Education Qual Post Graduate
Functional Medical

Related Stories