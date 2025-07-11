Dainik Jagran Announces Bharat Raksha Parv 2025: A National Tribute to India’s Armed Forces

Dainik Jagran has launched the ‘Bharat Raksha Parv’ 2025 Edition, a national initiative that honours the valour, discipline and selfless service of India’s Armed Forces, on July 9, 2025. The initiative aims to evoke national pride and gratitude by creating a sentiment between the festival of Raksha Bandhan and the selfless service of the Indian Armed Forces. BRP is to tell our forces they are not alone but the whole nation is with them.

The festival of Raksha Bandhan signifies the sacred promise of protection, affection and unconditional love shared between siblings. The aim of the event is to correlate this sacred feeling to the bond the armymen share with the civilians, who guard and conquer extreme challenges to safeguard the nation, regardless of the time of war or festivities.

Dainik Jagran Group has been felicitating our armed forces since more than two decades on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan under our flagship, annual program – Bharat Raksha Parv. Under Bharat Raksha Parv (BRP), on behalf of our 6.8 crore readers, we share a token of love from them and Dainik Jagran for our real heroes who are always protecting us on borders even when all of us are celebrating rakshabandhan.