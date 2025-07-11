Dainik Jagran Announces Bharat Raksha Parv 2025: A National Tribute to India’s Armed Forces

Dainik Jagran has launched the ‘Bharat Raksha Parv’ 2025 Edition, a national initiative that honours the valour, discipline and selfless service of India’s Armed Forces, on July 9, 2025. The initiative aims to evoke national pride and gratitude by creating a sentiment between the festival of Raksha Bandhan and the selfless service of the Indian Armed Forces. BRP is to tell our forces they are not alone but the whole nation is with them.
The festival of Raksha Bandhan signifies the sacred promise of protection, affection and unconditional love shared between siblings. The aim of the event is to correlate this sacred feeling to the bond the armymen share with the civilians, who guard and conquer extreme challenges to safeguard the nation, regardless of the time of war or festivities.
Dainik Jagran Group has been felicitating our armed forces since more than two decades on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan under our flagship, annual program – Bharat Raksha Parv. Under Bharat Raksha Parv (BRP), on behalf of our 6.8 crore readers, we share a token of love from them and Dainik Jagran for our real heroes who are always protecting us on borders even when all of us are celebrating rakshabandhan.
Heartfelt Activities for the Armed Brothers and Sisters
BRP has mobilized the citizens across the country to send handmade rakhis, letters and messages to Indian soldiers on duty. Each year, thousands of schools, colleges and communities participate in the following activities to express national pride:
- Rakhi-making activities
- Letter writings
- Patriotic rallies
- Cultural performances
Storytelling segment specially decorated for the veterans and veeranganas, who will visit various locations to share the real-life stories of courage and sacrifice, inspiring the next generation and strengthening the emotional bond between civil society and the armed forces.
A Grand Tribute in Delhi
The traditional BRP culminates with a ceremonial rakhi tying event in New Delhi, where selected students will symbolically tie rakhis to the Chief of Defence Staff and the Chief of the Army Staff - a moment of collective national pride that honours the spirit of unity, service and sacrifice.
A Movement of Remembrance and Respect
Bharat Raksha Parv is not just a program - it is a national movement. It celebrates the unseen sacrifices of those who protect us and inspires every citizen to acknowledge their role in preserving the spirit of India. Join us in making Bharat Raksha Parv 2025 a grand expression of patriotism, love and gratitude.
