DDA GATE Recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Posts @dda.gov.in

DDA GATE Recruitment 2022: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) proposes to fill vacancies for the Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) Applications are invited to Graduate Engineers in the Civil discipline who fulfil the eligibility criteria in all respect with reference to educational qualification, age etc. The last date for submitting the application is 08 August 2022.

The recruitment will be done through GATE 2021 Score. Those who apply successfully will be called for document verification/interview in the month of September 2022.

DDA GATE Notfication Download

DDA GATE Online Application

Important Dates

Opening date & time for online registration of application -09 July 2022

Last date for closing of online registration of application and payment of application fee - 08 August 2022 upto 06:00 PM

Tentative month of documents verification/interview - 01-31 September 2022

DDA GATE 2022 Vacancy Details

Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) (Group A) (Level - 10) - 8 Posts

UR - 3

EWS - 1

SC - 2

OBC - 2

Eligibility Criteria for DDA GATE 2022 Recruitment

Educational Qualification:

Obtained a degree in Civil Engineering from a University from a University incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other Educational Institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as Universities under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956; OR

Passed Sections A and B of the Institution Examinations of the Institution of Engineers (India) in Civil Engineering; OR

Obtained a degree/diploma in Civil Engineering from such foreign University/College/Institution and under such conditions as may be recognised by the Government for the purpose from time to time

GATE Scores

DDA GATE 2022 Age Limit:

21 to 30 years

Selection Process for DDA GATE 2022 Recruitment

Shortlisted candidates who succeed in the GATE 2021 examination shall be called to appear before the interview board and original documents.

How to Apply for DDA GATE 2022 Recruitment?

The candidates are required to fill the application(s) online by login into a link provided on DDA’s website www.dda.gov.in

To apply online, visit the official website www.dda.gov.in on the link “Jobs” à “Select Job Category” à “ Direct Recruitment 2022

Application Fee:

Rs. 1000/-