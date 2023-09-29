DDA JSA Answer Key 2023 Released at dda.gov.in, Check Steps To Download

DDA JSA Answer Key 2023 Out: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has released the answer key for the post of Junior Secretariat Assistant on its official website. Check download link.

DDA JSA Answer Key 2023: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has released the answer key for the post of Junior Secretariat Assistant (Post Code: 09) on its official website. All those candidates who have appeared in the written exam for the Junior Secretariat Assistant posts can download the answer key from the official website of DDA-dda.gov.in.

It is noted that DDA had conducted the Computer Based Test (Stage-I) exam for the post of Junior Secretariat Assistant from September 20-24, 2023.

You can download the DDA JSA Answer Key 2023 from the official website after providing your login credentials to the link on the home page. You can download the same directly after clicking the link given below.

Steps to Download DDA JSA Answer Key 2023?

You can download the DDA JSA Answer Key 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Step 1: Go to the official website of DDA– dda.gov.in.

Step 2: Now go to the Title Section on the home page.

Step 3: Click on the link ‘Direct Recruitment 2023: Objection Management Link for the post of Junior Secretariat Assistant (Post Code: 09) Computer Based Test (Stage-I) held on 20.09.2023, 21.09.2023, 22.09.2023 & 24.09.2023. on the home page.

Step 4: You will redirected to a new window where you will have to provide your login credentials.

Step 5: You can download and save the answer key for future reference.

DDA JSA Exam 2023 Overview

It is noted that DDA had conducted the written exam for the Junior Secretariat Assistant posts on September 20, 21, 22 and 24,2023. A number of students appeared in the written exam which was conducted to fill the 194 vacancies of JSA. Selection for these posts will be done on the Two-stage CBT followed by Typing Test.

DDA JSA Answer Key 2023: Answer Key Update

All those candidates who appeared in the written exam can download the answer key for the JSA posts from the official website. To download the answer key, you will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page. You will have to provide your credentials including user id and password to the link.