DDA Steno 2020: Exam on 13 December, Admit Card Link Activated @dda.org.in, Check Stenographer Grade D Updates Here

DDA Steno Exam and Admit Card updates: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is conducting the exam for the post of Stenographer Grade D on 13 December 2020 (Sunday) at the examination centres located in Delhi/NCR only. Also, the commission has activated the admit card link of of computer based test for the post of on its official website - dda.org.in. In order to appear for DDS Steno Grade D Exam 2020, candidates will be required to download DDA Steno Admit Card.

DDA Steno Admit Card Download Link 2020

The candidates are also informed about the downloading of e Application Status Certificate through SMS and the email ID mentioned in the online application form.

The candidate should follow COVID guidelines and other instructions at the venue of the exam.

DDA Steno Exam Pattern:

There will be 200 multiple-choice questions on:

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time General Intelligence & Reasoning 50 50 2 hours General Awareness 50 50 English Language & Comprehension 100 100 Total 200 200

DDA Stenographer Syllabus:

General Intelligence & Reasoning : Questions will be on analogies, similarities and differences, space visualization, problem solving, analysis, judgment, decision making, visual memory, discriminating observation, relationship concepts, arithmetical reasoning, verbal and figure classification, arithmetical number series, nonverbal series etc. The test will also include questions designed to test the candidate’s abilities to deal with abstract ideas and symbols and their relationship, arithmetical computation and other analytical functions.

: Questions will be on analogies, similarities and differences, space visualization, problem solving, analysis, judgment, decision making, visual memory, discriminating observation, relationship concepts, arithmetical reasoning, verbal and figure classification, arithmetical number series, nonverbal series etc. The test will also include questions designed to test the candidate’s abilities to deal with abstract ideas and symbols and their relationship, arithmetical computation and other analytical functions. General Awareness: Questions will be designed to test the ability of the candidate’s general awareness of the environment around him and its application to society. Questions will also be designed to test knowledge of current events and of such matters of everyday observation and experience in their scientific aspects as may be expected of an educated person. The test will also include questions relating to India and its Neighboring countries especially pertaining to Sports, History, Culture, Geography, Economic scene, General Polity including Indian Constitution, and Scientific Research etc. These questions will be such that they do not require a special study of any discipline.

Questions will be designed to test the ability of the candidate’s general awareness of the environment around him and its application to society. Questions will also be designed to test knowledge of current events and of such matters of everyday observation and experience in their scientific aspects as may be expected of an educated person. The test will also include questions relating to India and its Neighboring countries especially pertaining to Sports, History, Culture, Geography, Economic scene, General Polity including Indian Constitution, and Scientific Research etc. These questions will be such that they do not require a special study of any discipline. English Language & Comprehension: In addition to the testing of candidates' understanding of the English, its vocabulary, grammar, sentence structure, synonyms, antonyms and its correct usage, etc. his/her writing ability, would also be tested.

DDA Steno Selection Process

The candidates who would qualify in the online exam shall be called for stenography test. DDA Steno Skill Test consists of one dictation for 10 minutes in English / Hindi at the speed of 80 w.p.m. The matter will have to be transcribed on computer only. The transcription time is 50 minutes for English and 65 minutes for Hindi.

DDA had invited application for filling up 100 vacant posts of Stenographer Grade ‘D.

How to Download DDA Steno Admit Card 2020 ?

Go to official website of DDA - dda.org.in Click on 'Job' Section Go to 'Direct Recruitment 2020' Click on the link - DIRECT RECRUITMENT 2020: ACTIVATION OF LINK FOR DOWNLOADING E ADMISSION CERTIFICATE BY THE ASPIRING CANDIDATES FOR THE POST OF STENOGRAPHER GRADE D. Enter your User ID and Password

DDA Steno Exam Date 2020