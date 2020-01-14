DDC Jr Judicial Assistant Typist Test Admit Card 2020 Released, Skill Test on 21 Jan

DDC Jr Judicial Assistant Typist Test Admit Card 2020: Delhi District Court has released the admit card of Skill Test (Typing Test) for the post of Junior Judicial Assistant on its official website. Candidates who are qualified in MCQ/Objective Type Test can download DDC Admit Card 2020 from the official website of Delhi District Court www.delhidistrictcourts.nic.in, once it is released.

DDC Junior Judicial Assistant Typist Test is scheduled to be held on 21 January 2019 (Tuesday). DDC Junior Judicial Assistant skill test will be of qualifying in nature test. Candidates will be asked to type at the speed of 40 words per minute.

Candidate who will qualify in the Skill Test will be called for Descriptive Test followed by Interview round.

The Final merit of successful candidates will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in Objective Test (MCQ), Descriptive Test and interview.

The Office of the District & Sessions Judge (HQs) Delhi is conducting the exam for the recruitment of 161 Jr Judicial Services.

Delhi District Court Jr Judicial Assistant written exam was held on 29 November 2019 (Friday). A total of 14256 candidates have been qualified in the exam.

