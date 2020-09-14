DEE Assam Teacher Recruitment 2020 for 5043 Assistant Teacher & Hindi Teacher Posts, Apply Online for Lower & Upper Primary School @dee.assam.gov.in

DEE Assam Teacher Recruitment 2020: Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE), Assam has published the recruitment notification for the post of Assistant Teacher (Lower & Upper Primary School) & Hindi Teacher Posts. Huge number of vacancies are notified by the DEE. The eligible candidates can apply for online DEE Assam Recruitment 2020 on the official website of DEE, Assam, i.e. www.dee.assam.gov.in from 12 September 2020. The last date for DEE Assam Teacher Recruitment is 26 September 2020.

A total of 5043 vacancies are available out of which 3941 for Assistant Teacher (Lower & Upper Primary School) of LP Schools and Assistant Teacher, Science Teacher, Assamese Language Teacher and Manipuri Language Teacher and 1102 for Hindi Teacher Posts in UP Schools.

Candidates can check more details on DEE Assam Teacher such as educational qualification , salary, age limit through the link below:

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 12 September 2020

Last Dare of Application - 26 September 2020

DEE Assam Teacher Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 5043

Assistant Teacher (Lower & Upper Primary School) of LP Schools and Assistant Teacher, Science Teacher, Assamese Language Teacher and Manipuri Language Teacher of UP Schools - 3941

Hindi Teacher of UP Schools under the Directorate of Elementary Education, Assam - 1102

Salary:

Assistant Teacher - Pay Band – 2 (PB-2) @ Rs. 14,000/- to Rs. 60,500/- plus Grade Pay and other allowances as admissible as per “The Assam Service (Revision of Pay) (Amendment) Rules, 2019

Hindi - Pay Band – 2 (PB-2) @ Rs. 14,000/- to Rs. 60,500/- plus Grade Pay and other allowances as admissible as per “The Assam Service (Revision of Pay) (Amendment) Rules, 2019”

Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Teacher & Hindi Teacher Posts

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Teacher for Lower Primary School - Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known). OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure), Regulations 2002. OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-Year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.) OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2-Year Diploma in Education (Special Education) and Passed in Assam TET for LPS, conducted by Elementary Education Department, Assam.

Assistant Teacher (UPS) - Graduate from the UGC recognized University and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education or B. Ed. or D. Ed. (Special Education) or B. Ed. (Special Education) and passed in Assam TET for UPS conducted by Elementary Education Department, Assam.

Science Teacher (UPS) - B. Sc. from the UGC recognized University and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education or B. Ed. or D. Ed. (Special Education) or B. Ed. (Special Education) and passed in Assam TET for UPS (Science and Mathematics) conducted by Elementary Education Department, Assam

Assamese Language Teacher (UPS)- Graduate from the UGC recognized University having Assamese as one of the subjects and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education or B. Ed. or D. Ed. (Special Education) or B. Ed. (Special Education) and passed in Assam TET for UPS conducted by Elementary Education Department, Assam.

Manipuri Language Teacher (UPS) - Graduate from the UGC recognized University having Manipuri as one of the subjects and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education or B. Ed. or D. Ed. (Special Education) or B. Ed. (Special Education) and passed in Assam TET for UPS conducted by Elementary Education Department, Assam.

Hindi (UPS) - Graduate from the UGC recognized University having Hindi as one of the subjects and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education or B. Ed. or D. Ed. (Special Education) or B. Ed. (Special Education) and passed in Assam TET for UPS conducted by Elementary Education Department, Assam

Age Limit:

A candidate must not be less than 18 years of age and not more than 40 years for unreserved category, 42 years for Ex-Servicemen, 43 years for OBC/ MOBC and 45 years for SC/ ST(P)/ST(H) and 50 years for Persons with Disability (PwD), as on 1st January, 2020

Selection Process for Assistant Teacher & Hindi Teacher Posts

The Selection of the candidates shall be strictly in order of merit considering the reservation for EWS/OBC/MOBC/SC/ST(P)/ST(H)/PWD etc.

How to apply for DEE Assam Teacher Recruitment 2020 ?

The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode from 12 September to 26 September 2020.

DEE Assam Assistant Teacher Recruitment Notification PDF

DEE Assam Hindi Teacher Recruitment Notification PDF

DEE Assam Teacher Registration Link