Defence Jobs 2022: Apply for Washerman and Health Inspector Posts Across India at Army Central Command

Defence Jobs 2022: HQ Central Command has published a notification for recrutiment to the post of Washerman and Health Inspector in the employment newspaper (30 July to 05 August 2022). Vacancies are available at various SHOs, BH, CH and MH. Interested persons can submit their application within 45 days from the date of publication of the advertisement.

Candidates seeking to apply for Washerman Posts should be 10th class passed and skilled in the trade and those who are looking to apply for Health Inspector Posts should be 10th passed and possess a certificate in the same.

The candidates will be selected through a selection process consisting of a written exam and skill test if any.

Vacancy Details

Health Inspector

Name of the Unit Number of Vacancies SHO Dehradun 2 SHO Allahabad 2 SHO Agra 2 SHO Bareilly 2 SHO Lucknow 2 SHO Meerut 1 SHO Namkum 2 SHO Ramgarh 2 SHO Roorkee 2 Total 17

Washerman

Name of the Unit Number of Vacancies 161 MH 2 BH Lucknow 2 CH Lucknow 2 MH Agra 2 MH Allahabad 2 MH Bareilly 1 MH Danapur 2 MH Dehradun 2 MH Faizabad 2 MH Fategarh 1 MH Lanwdown 2 MH Ramgarh 1 MH Jabalpur 2 Total 17

How to Apply for Army Central Command Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply in the prescribed format and send the application to “Commandant, Command Hospital (Central Command), Lucknow- 226002”.