Delhi District Court Interview Admit Card 2022 To Release on Feb 15 for Process Server Post @delhicourts.nic.in

Delhi District Court (DDC) has released notice for the Admit Card/Interview Schedule update for the Process Server post on its official website @delhidistrictcourts.nic.in. Check how to download Delhi District Court Interview Admit Card 2022 steps below here.

How to Download Delhi District Court Interview Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update Check Steps

Go to official website of DDC - delhidistrictcourts.nic.in Go to the 'Recruitment' section on home page. Click on the link 'Notice of Interview for the Post of Process Server (Post Code A-6)' on the home page. It will redirect you to a new page where you will get the PDF of Delhi District Court Interview Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update. Download and save the same for future reference.



According to the short notice released, Delhi District Court (DDC) will conduct the interview for the post of Process Server (Post Code A-6) on 20 February 2022.

All such candidates who have passed the Driving Test and qualified for interview round for Process Server post should note that interview will be held at Tis Hazari Court Complex, Delhi-110054.

Candidates who have qualified for the interview round should note that Delhi District Court (DDC) will upload the Interview Admit Card for the Process Server post on 15 February 2022 on its official website. Candidates can check the details of the Delhi District Court Interview Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update directly with the link given below.