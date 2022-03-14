Delhi DSEU Admit Card 2022 Released for Non Teaching Posts, Check Direct Link Here

Delhi DSEU Admit Card 2022 Released for Non-Teaching Posts: Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) has released the admit card for recruitment to the various posts including Junior Assistant / Office Assistant, Senior Assistant, Program Officer / ASO, and other posts. Candidates who applied for DSEU Recruitment 2022 Exam can download their call letters through the official DSEU.i.e. dseu.ac.in.

Delhi DSEU Exam 2022 for Various Posts is scheduled to be held on 21 to 22 March 2022. Candidates who had applied for this recruitment can now download their admit card by visiting the official website of DSEU at dseu.ac.in. To download the admit card, candidates have to enter their application number, date of birth, and security code. The candidates who will pass the written test will have to appear in a skill test.

A total of 51 posts will be filled through DSEE (Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University) Recruitment 2021 drive. Out of the total, 42 vacancies are for Junior Assistant or Office Assistant, 3 are for Senior Assistant, 4 vacancies are for Program Officer, and 2 vacancies are for Office Superintendent. Selected candidates will be given a salary under the 7th pay commission. Candidates can follow the instructions given below to download admit card.

How to Download Delhi DSEU Non-Teaching Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website dseu.ac.in.

On the home page, click on the link 'Click here to download Admit Card for Advt No.- 01/11/2021'.

The login page will open.

Enter your application number, date of birth, and security code.

DSEU Admit Card 2022 will be opened.

Download Delhi DSEU Non Teaching Admit Card 2022 and take a printout and keep it with you for the day of the exam.

Delhi DSEU Non-Teaching Exam Pattern

There will be two stages of the written exam.i.e. Part-1 and Part -2.Part-I will consist of General Intelligence & Reasoning, Quantitative Abilities, General Awareness with special emphasis on History, Culture, Demography, Geography, and Economy of Delhi, Administrative Setup and Governance in NCT of Delhi. There will be a total of 180 marks in the recruitment exam Whereas Part-II will be Descriptive, in which an English Essay will be of 60 marks and Letter Writing / Expansion of Ideas (in English) will be of 20 marks. The duration of the exam will be of 3 hours. There will be no negative marking in the recruitment test.