Delhi High Court JS Interview Admit Card 2020 Released @delhihighcourt.nic.in, Check Revised Schedule

Delhi High Court JS Interview Admit Card 2020: Delhi High Court has released the Interview Admit Card for the Judicial Service Interview round on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear in the Delhi High Court Judicial Service Interview can download the Interview Admit Card from the official website of Delhi High Court-http://delhihighcourt.nic.in/.

According to the short notification released by Delhi High Court, the viva voce for Delhi Judicial Service 2019 will be held from 24.02.2020 to 27.02.2020 and 03.03.2020 to 05.03.2020. All such candidates who have to appear for the Delhi High Court Judicial Service Interview round can download their admit card available on the official website of Delhi High Court.

In a bid to download the Delhi High Court JS Interview Admit Card 2020, candidates will have to provide their login credentials like Roll No, Date of Birth and Email-ID on the official website.

It is to be noted earlier the Delhi High Court; the viva voce for Delhi Judicial Service 2019 was scheduled on 12/13/17 to 20 and 24 to 26 February 2020. Now Delhi High Court has rescheduled the Interview dates and candidates are advised to check the official website in this regard.



A total of 255 candidates have qualified in the Delhi Judicial Service Main Examination (Written)-2019 and all have called for the Interview round.



Download Process: Delhi High Court JS Interview Admit Card 2020

Visit to the official website of Delhi High Court-http://delhihighcourt.nic.in/

Go to the Job Title section available on the Home Page.

Click on the link- DOWNLOAD INTERVIEW LETTER OF REVISED SCHEDULE OF VIVA – VOCE OF DELHI JUDICIAL SERVICE EXAMINATION -2019 available on the home page.

A new window will open where you will have to provide your login credentials like Online Application No., Date of Birth and your Email id.

Now download your admit card and save a copy of the same.

