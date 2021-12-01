Delhi Jal Board Recruitment 2021 for Fellow Posts, Graduates Can Apply and Earn Upto 75000

Delhi Jal Board Recruitment 2021 Notification: Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Senior Fellow, Fellow and Associate Fellow on the DJB website www.delhijalboard.nic.in.
Candidates can submit DJB Recruitment 2021 Application within 45 days from the date of publication of this advertisement. The engagement will be done purely on contractual and temporary basis.
Delhi Jal Board Recruitment 2021 Notification
Important Date
Last date to submit application forms - within 45 days from the date of publication of this advertisement
Delhi Jal Board Vacancy Details
- Senior Fellow - 5 Posts
- Fellow - 10 Posts
- Associate Fellow - 15 Posts
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Senior Fellow - Post-Graduate with 3 years experience or Graduate with 60% marks with 5 years experience
- Fellow - Post-Graduate or Graduate with 60% marks with 3 years experience
- Associate Fellow - Graduation with 60% marks
Delhi Jal Board Salary:
- Senior Fellow - Rs. 2 Lacs per month
- Fellow - Rs. 1.25 Lacs per month
- Associate Fellow - Rs. 75000/-
How to Apply for Delhi Jal Board Recruitment 2021 ?
Interested and eligible persons may send their online application on email-ID djbact1@gmail.com within 45 days from the date of publication of this advertisement.