Delhi Jal Board Recruitment 2021 for Fellow Posts, Graduates Can Apply and Earn Upto 75000

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is hiring 30 Senior Fellow, Fellow and Associate Fellow. Check Details Here.

Delhi Jal Board Recruitment 2021 Notification: Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Senior Fellow, Fellow and Associate Fellow on the DJB website www.delhijalboard.nic.in.

Candidates can submit DJB Recruitment 2021 Application within 45 days from the date of publication of this advertisement. The engagement will be done purely on contractual and temporary basis.

Delhi Jal Board Recruitment 2021 Notification

Delhi Jal Board Website

Important Date

Last date to submit application forms - within 45 days from the date of publication of this advertisement

Delhi Jal Board Vacancy Details

Senior Fellow - 5 Posts

Fellow - 10 Posts

Associate Fellow - 15 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Senior Fellow - Post-Graduate with 3 years experience or Graduate with 60% marks with 5 years experience

Fellow - Post-Graduate or Graduate with 60% marks with 3 years experience

Associate Fellow - Graduation with 60% marks

Delhi Jal Board Salary:

Senior Fellow - Rs. 2 Lacs per month

Fellow - Rs. 1.25 Lacs per month

Associate Fellow - Rs. 75000/-

How to Apply for Delhi Jal Board Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested and eligible persons may send their online application on email-ID djbact1@gmail.com within 45 days from the date of publication of this advertisement.