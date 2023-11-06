Delhi Judicial Service Exam 2023 Notification Released: Apply for DJS Recruitment at delhihighcourt.nic.in

Delhi Judicial Service Exam 2023: Delhi High Court is conducting the Delhi Judicial Service Exam 2023. Candidates interested in appearing in the exam can check Notification, Online Application Link, Eligibility, Selection Process, Salary and other details here.

Delhi Judicial Service Exam 2023 Notification Released: The High Court of Delhi has released the notification for the Delhi Judicial Service Examination for the year 2023. The first stage of the exam, i.e., DJS Prelims Exam, will be held on Sunday, the 10th of December, 2023 (from 11 AM to 1:30 PM). Those who wish to appear for the exam can submit their application starting from the 7th of November. The last date for submitting the application is the 22nd of November.

A total of 53 vacancies will be filled through this examination. Out of the total, 34 vacancies are for General candidates, 14 vacancies for ST candidates, and 5 vacancies for SC candidates.

Candidates applying for the examination must ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility conditions for admission to the examination. The selection of the candidates will be based on the Preliminary Examination (Objective type), Mains Examination (Written), and the Viva-Voce.

Delhi High Court DJS Notification

Delhi High Court conducts the 'Delhi Judicial Service Exam' for the recruitment of eligible candidates to the post of Civil Judge (Junior Division) in the subordinate judiciary of Delhi. The candidates can check the more details in the notification given below

Delhi High Court Notification

Delhi High Court DJS 2023 Eligibility Criteria:

The candidate should be a citizen of India.

He/She should be practising as an Advocate in India or qualified to be admitted as an Advocate under the Advocates Act, 1961.

The age should not be more than 32 years on the 1st day of January of the year in which the applications for appointment are invited, i.e., 01.01.2023.

Delhi High Court DJS 2023 Salary

The scale of the pay of members of Delhi Judicial Service is Rs.77840-13652

How to Apply for Delhi High Court DJS Exam 2023

The candidates can apply online on the official website of the DHC from 07 to 22 November 2023 as follow:

Go to the official website of the court Click on the link given to apply for the exam Enter all the asked details Upload documents Submit your application and take a printout of the same

The details regarding Preliminary Examination (Objective type), Mains Examination (Written), Viva-Voce, eligibility, relaxation in marks and other general terms and conditions applicable to the candidates are given in the Instructions available on the online portal, a link for which would be available on the website of High Court of Delhi i.e. www.delhihighcourt.nic.in.