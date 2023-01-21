Delhi Police Head Constable Answer Key OUT, Check Details, Official Notification Here

Delhi Police Answer Key 2022: The Staff Selection Commission has released the answer keys for the Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/ TPO) exam whose result was announced on 30th December, 2022. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website of SSC. For more information on how to download the Answer Key and other details, candidates can refer to the article below.

Delhi Police Head Constable Answer Key is released by the Staff Selection Commission at its official website i.e., ssc.nic.in. today. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more detailed information. The Staff Selection Commission had conducted the Head Constable Examination for AWO/ TPO and its result was announced on 30th of December 2022.

In the official notification released by SSC it mentions that to maintain utmost transparency the final answer key along with the question paper has been released.

It also states that aspirants can print their specific Question Paper(s) and Official Answer Keys. The applicants will have access to this service from January 20, 2023, at 4:00 PM, until February 3, 2023. (04:00 PM).

It is to be noted that the candidates must take out the print out of their response sheet within the stimulated time as once the deadline is over, this facility won’t be available to the candidates.

You can download the Delhi Police Answer Key 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below. However, candidates can also download the official notification from the link given below

Delhi Police Answer Key 2022 (JJ PDF)

Process to Download Delhi Police Answer Key 2022:

Go to the official website of SSC i.e., ssc.nic.in.

Click on the notification link that reads 'Latest News’

Again click on the link- Uploading of Final Answer Key(s) along with Candidates' Response Sheet(s): Head Constable (AWO/ TPO) in Delhi Police Examination, 2022

Official Notification will appear and in the notification direct link to the Answer Keys will be mentioned below

Download the Provisional Answer Keys and save it for future reference

Delhi Police Answer Key 2022 Download

Candidates can check the direct link to download the revised answer key here

Delhi Police Answer Key 2022 Exam Name Answer Key Delhi Police Answer Key 2022 Click Here (JJ PDF)

Candidates are advised to stay updated on the official website of SSC i.e., ssc.nic.in. for further information.