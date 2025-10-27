Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Application Deadline Extended to October 31 for 7565 Vacancies

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2025 Last Date: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has extended the application deadline for the Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025. Candidates can now apply until October 31 for a total of 7565 Constable (Executive) vacancies. The online application process is being conducted through the official SSC website — ssc.gov.in. The application correction window will be available from 7th to 9th November.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 7565 Constable (Executive) vacancies for both male and female candidates across multiple categories. Delhi Police Constable Exam 2025 will be held in January 2026.

Delhi Police Apply Online 2025 Last Date Extended

SSC started the registration process for Delhi Police Vacancy on September 22, along with the release of the official notification. Initially, the last date to apply was October 21, but the authorities have now extended the deadline to October 31. Candidates who haven't registered yet can submit their applications at ssc.gov.in or via the direct link provided in the article below.