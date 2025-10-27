MP Police Admit Card 2025, Download Link
Focus
Quick Links

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Application Deadline Extended to October 31 for 7565 Vacancies

By Meenu Solanki
Oct 27, 2025, 16:41 IST

Delhi Police Constable Apply Online 2025 Last Date has been extended till October 31. Eligible candidates can submit their applications for 7565 vacancies at ssc.gov.in. Find the direct Delhi Police Apply Online Link here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Delhi Police Apply Online Last Date Extended
Delhi Police Apply Online Last Date Extended

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2025 Last Date: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has extended the application deadline for the Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025. Candidates can now apply until October 31 for a total of 7565 Constable (Executive) vacancies. The online application process is being conducted through the official SSC website — ssc.gov.in. The application correction window will be available from 7th to 9th November.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 7565 Constable (Executive) vacancies for both male and female candidates across multiple categories. Delhi Police Constable Exam 2025 will be held in January 2026.

Delhi Police Apply Online 2025 Last Date Extended

SSC started the registration process for Delhi Police Vacancy on September 22, along with the release of the official notification. Initially, the last date to apply was October 21, but the authorities have now extended the deadline to October 31. Candidates who haven't registered yet can submit their applications at ssc.gov.in or via the direct link provided in the article below.

Delhi Police Apply Online 2025 Overview

Conducting Body

Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

Exam Name

Delhi Police Constable 2025

Post Name

Constable (Executive) Male/Female

Total Vacancies

7565

Application dates

22 September to 31 October 2025

Selection Process

Online Test- PE & MT

Application fee

Rs. 100

Official website

delhipolice.gov.in

Delhi Police Constable Important Dates

The commission announces all the important dates in the official notification. Refer to the table below to know Delhi Police Constable recruitment dates to avoid missing any deadline.

Events

Dates

Delhi Police Notification Release Date

22 September

Delhi Police Constable Apply Online Starts

22 September

Last Date to Apply Online

31 October

Last date for Online Fee Pay

1 November

Window for Online Application Form Correction’ 

and online payment of Correction Charges

7 to 9 November

Delhi Police Constable Exam Date 2025

January 2026

Delhi Police Apply Online 2025 Link

Eligible candidates can either visit the SSC website to submit their applications or click on the direct link provided below:

SSC Delhi Police Constable Apply Online 2025 Link

How to Submit Delhi Police Application Form 2025?

  • Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in or click on the direct apply online link provided here.

  • Go to Apply Online tab and click on  “Delhi Police Constable 2025 Application Link”

  • Register with your name, mobile number, and email ID.

  • Log in and fill out the application form with accurate details.

  • Upload the required documents.

  • Review your application before submission.

  • Pay the application fee through online mode.

  • Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News