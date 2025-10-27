Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Application Deadline Extended to October 31 for 7565 Vacancies

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2025 Last Date: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has extended the application deadline for the Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025. Candidates can now apply until October 31 for a total of 7565 Constable (Executive) vacancies. The online application process is being conducted through the official SSC website — ssc.gov.in. The application correction window will be available from 7th to 9th November.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 7565 Constable (Executive) vacancies for both male and female candidates across multiple categories. Delhi Police Constable Exam 2025 will be held in January 2026.
Delhi Police Apply Online 2025 Last Date Extended
SSC started the registration process for Delhi Police Vacancy on September 22, along with the release of the official notification. Initially, the last date to apply was October 21, but the authorities have now extended the deadline to October 31. Candidates who haven't registered yet can submit their applications at ssc.gov.in or via the direct link provided in the article below.
|
Delhi Police Apply Online 2025 Overview
|
Conducting Body
|
Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
|
Exam Name
|
Delhi Police Constable 2025
|
Post Name
|
Constable (Executive) Male/Female
|
Total Vacancies
|
7565
|
Application dates
|
22 September to 31 October 2025
|
Selection Process
|
Online Test- PE & MT
|
Application fee
|
Rs. 100
|
Official website
|
delhipolice.gov.in
Delhi Police Constable Important Dates
The commission announces all the important dates in the official notification. Refer to the table below to know Delhi Police Constable recruitment dates to avoid missing any deadline.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Delhi Police Notification Release Date
|
22 September
|
Delhi Police Constable Apply Online Starts
|
22 September
|
Last Date to Apply Online
|
31 October
|
Last date for Online Fee Pay
|
1 November
|
Window for Online Application Form Correction’
and online payment of Correction Charges
|
7 to 9 November
|
Delhi Police Constable Exam Date 2025
|
January 2026
Delhi Police Apply Online 2025 Link
Eligible candidates can either visit the SSC website to submit their applications or click on the direct link provided below:
SSC Delhi Police Constable Apply Online 2025 Link
How to Submit Delhi Police Application Form 2025?
-
Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in or click on the direct apply online link provided here.
-
Go to Apply Online tab and click on “Delhi Police Constable 2025 Application Link”
-
Register with your name, mobile number, and email ID.
-
Log in and fill out the application form with accurate details.
-
Upload the required documents.
-
Review your application before submission.
-
Pay the application fee through online mode.
-
Submit the form and download the confirmation page.
